Aston Martin Valour unleashed with V12, 6-speed manual

Aston Martin has revealed a new model as part of its 110th-anniversary celebration. Dubbed the Valour, the highly exclusive sports car gets a mighty V12 engine and a bespoke 6-speed manual transmission.

While Valour's design harkens back to legacy Aston Martins like the V8 Vantage and RHAM/1, it uses modern materials and construction to show the British brand's century-long evolution.

This design ethos presents first on the front fascia, with a carbon-fibre enclosed grille and round LED headlights giving Valour an imposing look. Meanwhile, the rear gets Valkyrie-inspired taillights and a stainless-steel triple exhaust system.

Beyond design, Valour features intricate aerodynamics, with the rear screen panels boasting vortex-generating exoblades. The panels combine with the Kammback, front splitter, front fender, and rear diffuser for optimal balance at high speeds.

Of course, Valour comes with Aston Martin's 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 that delivers 518 kW and 752 Nm of torque. It pairs with a 6-speed manual gearbox - the first time this engine and transmission unite in an Aston Martin.

Valour also comes equipped with 21-inch forged alloy wheels with a honeycomb pattern, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 tyres. Valour gets carbon-ceramic brake rotors with six-piston callipers at the front and four-piston callipers at the rear.

The suspension system receives specially-designed adaptive dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars, while the steering system has reportedly improved over the previous Vantage.

Step inside, and you'll see a cabin inspired by the 1959 DBR1 with its woollen tweed material. But that's modernised by carbon-fibre elements on the seats, door cards, centre console, and air vents.

However, Aston Martin will make available plenty of customisation options - inside and out. Options include 21 paint schemes and various interior material modifications such as tweed and cashmere fabrics and carbon fibre accents.

Speaking of the launch of Valour, Aston Martin Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Valour is a celebration of Aston Martin’s passion for driving and extraordinary heritage, but it is also emblematic of today’s vibrant and revitalised brand. A modern icon that fuses classic character with contemporary execution, Valour captures the essence of excitement and exclusivity that defines this storied automotive marque."

The company says it will produce only 110 examples of Valour, with production scheduled for Q3 2023. Pricing has yet to be announced, however.