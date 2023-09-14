Aston Martin DB5: world's most famous car turns 60 this month

The Aston Martin DB5 is sometimes referred to as "the world's most famous car", largely due to an association with a certain cinematic superspy.

The Aston Martin DB5 was a substantial update from the DB4 (1958).

But it's no longer a spring chicken: the model celebrates its 60th birthday this month, and as Aston is keen to point out, it's notable for much more than just being the car James Bond routinely wrecks.

The DB5 was featured at the Goodwood Revival festival in Sussex, UK this month alongside the latest DB12. The two models were been photographed to celebrate the anniversary. Check out our Gallery below for the full set of images.

In 1963, Aston's DB4 had been selling consistently well, but it had been on the market since 1958. Something new was needed.

The DB5 was only produced for two years, but remains an icon even for modern Aston Martin.

Making its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 1963, the DB5 featured design, technical and equipment changes over its predecessor. It was ostensibly a refresh, but the company felt it was an update extensive enough to justify the new name.

The saloon and, later, convertible were only in production at the brand's Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire factory for a little over two years, but achieved an incredible level of fame.

Hold on tight? Aston claimed DB5 was the world's fastest 4-seat GT at the time.

The Bond movies were and are a big part of that, of course. But 007 is far from the only celebrity to have been seen behind the wheel of the DB5. In fact, some of the others were even real people.

Celebrated DB5 patrons in the 1960s include The Beatles' Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, and Rolling Stone Mick Jagger. Master comedian Peter Sellers also had one, while in the years since, Robert Plant, Jay Kay, Elle McPherson and Ralph Lauren have all driven DB5s.

It remains a rare car. In all, 887 DB5 saloons, 123 convertibles and 12 bespoke coach-built shooting brakes were made. Even by the standards of the day, these numbers were tiny.

Larger-capacity straight-six engine was a key selling point for Aston DB5 in 1963.

The DB5 displayed in Germany featured a new 4.0-litre version of the 3.7-litre, twin-cam, straight six that powered the DB4, with the new engine developing what was, then, a potent (for the time) 210kW.

The DB5 also marked the debut of electric windows and the optional availability of air conditioning.

The styling was by Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, With a top speed exceeding 150mph (241km/h), the Aston Martin brochure of the day claimed: "The DB5 is the fastest regular 4-seat GT car in the world."