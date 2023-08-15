On the heels of the Aston Martin DB12 grand tourer launch in May, the coveted roadster's convertible sibling has finally arrived.

The DB12 Volante keeps much of what makes the standard model a compelling vehicle, only shedding the fixed metal roof in favour of a fabric roof with an astounding eight layers.

Aston Martin says the remote-operated roof comes down in 14 seconds, while putting it back up will take a slightly longer 16 seconds - all while cruising at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

A black top is standard, but the DB12 Volante can also have a red, blue or black/silver roof. Buyers can mix and match body colour and interior finishes for a more customised look. The more ambitious (and well-off) folk can also commission Q by Aston Martin to create a truly bespoke DB12 Volante.

Like its coupe brother, the convertible DB12 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 power plant that provides 500 kW and 800 Nm of torque. The engine sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds before reaching its 325-km/h top speed.

The DB12 Volante uses 21-inch forged wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. It gets stopping power from disc brakes measuring 400 mm at the front and 360 mm at the rear, although a weight-saving carbon ceramic brake kit is optional.

As for features, the DB12 Volante gets the new Aston Martin 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It comes standard with an 11-speaker sound system but is available with a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio setup.

Aston Martin will begin production of the DB12 Volante later this year, with customer deliveries expected in 2024. Australian prices will reportedly start at $492,000 AUD. Local availability and pricing are yet unknown, but the DB12 coupe's NZ arrival has been confirmed.