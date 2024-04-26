Aryton Senna's personal Honda NSX is up for sale. How much would you pay?

Formula 1 icon and three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna’s personal Honda NSX has gone up on sale this week on UK website Auto Trader for a whopping NZ$1.5m. Check out the listing here. Or to see the official listing images, have a look at our image gallery below.

One of the most famous images of Senna with the NSX. Photo / Norio Koike

The car is intimately linked to Senna. Gifted to him by Honda, it was kept at his Portuguese home and he was even photographed washing the car in 1991. It featured in the film Racing is in my Blood, which showed Senna lighting up the back wheels.

The car has just under 63,000km on the clock (including wheelpsins) and was first registered in 1991.

Senna owned two other NSXs, a personal one in black in Brazil and another black NSX purchased for him by his manager Antonio Braga.

Senna's car during Imola display laps in 2019. Photo / @senna_unofficial

In 2019, as part of the 25th anniversary of Senna’s death in a racing accident, the red Honda NSX was taken to the Imola circuit and driven by Giancarlo Minardi in front of a packed out venue of Senna fans.

In fact, next week marks the 30th anniversary of Senna's passing, at the San Marino Grand Prix on May 1, 1994.

The red NSX is currently owned by Robert McFagan from East Sussex, in the UK: "I bought the car in 2013 during a trip to the Algarve in Portugal, and have owned it ever since, where it has sat proudly at my estate in East Sussex.

Is a 33-year-old Honda worth new hypercar money? Photo / @senna_unoffcial

"Being a huge Senna fan myself, I was delighted when I was able to get my hands on the NSX. It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend; the thrill of driving Senna’s car never goes away."