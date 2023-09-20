An old-new Mini EV: check out this exquisite $260k Mini eMastered

The current-generation Mini Electric hatch is $59,990. But why would you, when for just four times that price you could have this stunning pure-electric reimaging of the classic Mini, the eMastered?

David Brown Automotive is a dab hand at remaking classic Minis. But this is its first EV.

This NZ$260k Mini-marvel is the product of UK specialist David Brown Automotive, which came to prominence a decade ago with an Aston Martin DB5 homage called the Speedback GT. The company focuses on bringing classic-car style together with modern technology, and has in recent years produced a number of Mini models (aka Remastered). All at a (high) price, of course.

The company says the Mini eMastered marks a new era and "combines the marque's world-leading expertise in bespoke luxury with iconic, classic-car style".

It's pure-electric, with a tiny (but "rightsized" says the company) 18.8kWh battery, giving a range of 177km - about the same as the modern Mini Electric, in fact).

AC-only charging, but then the Mini eMastered battery is only 18.8kWh.

DBA is very proud of the fact that eMastered weighs just 640kg, about the same as the original model that was launched way back in 1959.

With 72kW/175Nm, it's a lot more sprightly too, hitting 100km/h in 8.5sec.

Hand-built, classic-looking but very modern. As it should be for NZ$260k.

It aims to be a "usable classic city car", with a modern integrated infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) and hand-built cabin that can be heavily personalised according to individual customer requests.

DBA is currently inviting customers to commission their own Mini eMastered. For the UK market of course, but at this price a little private importation cost should be nothing, right?