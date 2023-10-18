The only all-electric ute available in the New Zealand market has just had a massive price cut, dropping down to less than the price asked for the diesel version of the same vehicle.

The LDV eT60 previously retailed for $79,990 before the Clean Car Discount rebate, but Inchcape New Zealand has slashed $23,000 out of that price after acquiring the distributorship from Great Lake Motor Distributors earlier this year.

With the $23,000 drop and the $7015 CCD rebate, the eT60 will now cost $49,975, or $15 less than the $49,990 diesel T60. Inchcape New Zealand’s Head of Brand Marketing, Daile Stephens says she believes this is a never-before-seen offer in the industry.

"We believe this is the first time an electric vehicle has been offered at a lower price than its petrol or diesel equivalent model. Our top spec diesel-powered T60 ute has a Recommend Retail Price of $49,990 and this special offer on the electric, double cab eT60 comes in under that. And that’s not even taking into account your future fuel savings."

The drastic price reduction has been caused by two factors; Inchcape is clearing stock ordered by the previous distributor and the new National government's promise to scrap the Clean Car Discount within its first 100 days in power.

"This acquisition’s timing meant that we are conscious of using the final months of 2023 to clear out some current stock to achieve a fresh start in the new year. It means that we will begin 2024 with a clean slate and with space to accommodate the exciting new models we have waiting in the pipeline," said Stephens.

"The recent election results also create a sense of urgency due to National’s plans to scrap the CCD rebate on the 31st of December this year, meaning as from January 1st, 2024, the $7015 rebate will no longer be available for battery electric vehicles."

The eT60 uses a 150kW/310Nm motor partnered with an 88.55kWh battery, which produces a WLTP test range of up to 325km.

Only available in double cab rear-wheel-drive form, the eT60 has a rear tray capacity of 1188 litres and comes standard with a reversing camera, hill descent control, hill start assist and Roll Movement Intervention (RMI).

Inside it gets a 10.25” infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, smartphone connectivity, air conditioning, power front windows, power side mirrors and keyless entry.

Inchcape expanded its presence in New Zealand in early August, growing its distribution footprint and entering retail operations in the New Zealand market. The company acquired the distribution and vehicle leasing operations of LDV (MAXUS, the commercial arm of SAIC) and SsangYong, as well as retail operations in New Zealand with five dealerships in Auckland, Taupo, Wellington, and Christchurch.

The eT60 deal will last until the 31st of December or until stock runs out.