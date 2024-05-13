Alpine Alpenglow Hy4: updated hydrogen hypercar shows off

Alpine has transformed its 2022 Alpenglow concept into a tangible reality with the unveiling of the Alpenglow Hy4.

This fully operational hydrogen prototype, which debuted at the Spa 6 Hours event this past weekend, signals a bold stride towards hydrogen-fuelled vehicles.

This rollout is not just a showcase but a testament to Alpine's commitment to hydrogen as a pivotal fuel in the future car market.

Technical triumph

At the heart of the Alpenglow Hy4 lies a 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, currently delivering a steady 250kW.

This engine, adapted from an existing Renault/Alpine internal combustion engine, is uniquely modified to run on hydrogen.

With a maximum rpm of 7000, it injects hydrogen directly into the combustion chambers under significant pressure, facilitated by three strategically placed tanks.

This setup optimises performance while maintaining a top speed of 270km/h, mirroring the performance metrics of traditional petrol engines.

Despite its modest horsepower, the concrete allure of the Alpenglow Hy4 lies in its intricate hydrogen fuel system.

Alpine's innovative approach uses direct hydrogen injection coupled with water injection to mitigate NOx (nitrogen oxide) emissions, demonstrating a sophisticated balance of power and environmental consideration.

Planned upgrades

The current inline four-cylinder setup is just the beginning.

Alpine has announced plans to upgrade the Hy4 with a more robust V6 engine later this year. Unlike the adapted engine currently in use, the new V6 will be designed from the ground up specifically for hydrogen fuel, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

Strategic focus

Alpine's focus on hydrogen-fuelled combustion engines over hydrogen fuel-cell electric technologies is a strategic choice aimed at the racing industry. The similarities in feel and sound to traditional combustion engines along with reduced cooling requirements, make hydrogen an attractive option for high-performance racing applications.

This technology may pave the way for future regulatory changes in motorsport, reflecting a growing industry trend towards sustainable yet capable alternatives to petrol.

Racing future

With hydrogen-powered vehicles set to be legal at Le Mans from 2027, and potential adoption by Formula 1 by 2031, Alpine is positioning the Alpenglow Hy4 as a precursor to future racing innovations.

The firm's attention to regulatory dynamics suggests a strategic alignment with future trends, reinforcing its commitment to leading the charge in green racing technologies.