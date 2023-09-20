All-new Tiguan: Volkswagen brings back buttons in the cabin (well, one button)

Following the controversial haptic/touch-dominated cabin layouts of the Golf 8 and ID-electric models, Volkswagen has been promising to bring back buttons (sounds like an election slogan) in the all-new Tiguan.

VW Tiguan cabin still very virtual, but designed to be 'self-explanatory' says the company.

Well, the third-generation Tiguan has been revealed and aside from some very ID-like exterior styling cues (check out that gaping lower grille, just like the ID.5) and the expected generously sized 15in infotainment screen, there are also buttons! Correction: a button. Just the one, really (those clicky bits either side are the start and handbrake selectors).

But it's a clever button. The new rotary "multifunction driving experience switch" is located on the centre console, a bit like BMW's iDrive controller, and features an inbuilt OLED display.

This physical dial can be used to control the drive profiles, radio volume (a constant source of frustration for many in the Golf/ID cabins) and other functions, including background lighting.

Physical rotary controller puts Tiguan cabin one-up on ID electric models.

And VW is keen to remind us that "numerous vehicle and infotainment functions can be easily adjusted using natural language with the new IDA voice assistant". Which is a good point, as we found that worked really well with the ID.4 and ID.5, meaning you don't have to grapple with the touchy bits on the screen as much.

Overall, VW says the cabin operating system is designed to be "consistently self-explanatory", with menus and graphics redesigned.

New VW Tiguan 30mm longer, but wheelbase unchanged from previous model.

New technology

Tiguan remains VW's biggest seller globally, with more than 7.6m produced since 2007. The new model is based on the latest version of VW Group's MQB platform (the standard for most small-medium cars and SUVs); the company says the scale of its platform sharing allows it to "democratise numerous high-tech developments" into its mainstream family model.

The Tiguan will be available with the fancy IQ.Light HD matrix headlights from the Touareg and ID models for the first time, there's a new adaptive chassis control system called DCC Pro with two-valve shock absorbers, and a new automated parking system can both enter and exit spaces.

Techy headlamps and the obligatory rear lightbar for the new VW Tiguan.

It's too early to talk New Zealand launch timing and pricing: the new Tiguan doesn't even go on sale in Europe until next year.

But there will be a plethora of electrified powertrains for the Kiwi importer to choose from. While conventional turbo-petrol (TSI) engines continue, there are also mild hybrids (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid versions (eHybrid). No pure-electric, though: that's the domain of VW's dedicated-BEV ID models.

For the eHybrid models, VW is promising 100km EV range, particularly quick AC charging capability and the option of DC connection, meaning they can be plugged in at public fast-charging stations.

Same size, bigger boot

The Tiguan has grown in length by 30mm, although height, width and wheelbase are virtually unchanged. Luggage space has increased by 37 litres, to 652l (loaded to the height of the rear backrests).