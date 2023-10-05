All-new Skoda Kodiaq revealed: first-ever PHEV powertrain for flagship SUV

Skoda has revealed an all-new Kodiaq SUV: the first complete model change since the launch of the first-generation model in 2016.

New Skoda Kodiaq is 61mm longer, but no wider or taller.

With a focus on "sustainability and efficiency" according to the company, the new model brings plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technology to the Kodiaq for the first time. Paired with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and offering total output of 150kW, the PHEV delivers "more than 100km" of EV range, says Skoda.

There's also a mild hybrid (another first for Kodiaq) version of the 1.5 with 110kW, while the larger capacity 2.0-litre turbo-petrol also offers 150kW and brings AWD.

A single turbo-diesel option is also offered for Europe, with 142kW, but that's unlikely to be a starter for New Zealand. Diesel was dropped from the Kiwi Kodiaq some time ago.

Luggage capacity increased significantly in Kodiaq - as has third-row headroom in 7-seat version.

The new Kodiaq is 61mm longer at 4758mm, with a wheelbase of 2791mm. Width and height are almost identical, but in the seven-seater version, passengers in the third row now have 15mmm more headroom.

Luggage capacity has also increased: in the five-seater version, it has grown by 75 litres to 910l without folding the rear seats down. With the rear seats folded down, maximum capacity has increased by 40l to 2105l.

Recycled fabrics and eco-leather feature in new Skoda Kodiaq cabin.

The seven-seater now holds 340l behind the third row of seats, 70 more than before, and 845 litres with the third-row seats folded down. This is an increase of 80 litres. The seven-seater’s maximum cargo capacity is now 2035l, 30l more.

The interior also features recycled textiles and leather originating from an eco-friendly tanning process.

Skoda has upped the tech in Kodiaq, with free-standing screen and 'Smart Dials'.

The cabin features a new 13in infotainment display, "Skoda Smart Dials" with haptic controls and a new range with "Design Selections" packages to choose from.

The infotainment display free-standing. A head-up display is optionally available for the first time. The selector lever is now mounted on the steering column.

The so-called Skoda Smart Dials are new for the brand. They combine haptic controls with a 32mm digital display. The new Phone Box enables inductive charging of two smartphones at a time, delivering 15W and cooling the devices during the charging process.

Kodiaq Sportline features blacked-out exterior trim.

The Kodiaq comes in Selection and Sportline versions, as well as with various Design Selection packages, and rolls on wheels ranging from 17 to 20in.

Skoda offers nine colours: two solid shades and a total of seven metallic paint finishes, including the new Bronx Gold Metallic.

Pricing, specification and launch dates for NZ are yet to be announced.