All-new Mitsubishi Triton teased, to debut on 26 July

Mitsubishi Motors has released a teaser for the next-generation Triton, and it's set for a global reveal in Thailand on 26 July.

The all-new Triton represents the sixth generation of the popular ute, having been sold since 1983. The current-generation model is the third-best-selling ute in New Zealand, only behind the Ranger and Hilux. It's also among the ten top-selling vehicles in the country.

With this newest iteration of the Triton, Mitsubishi hopes to capture more market share in Oceania, ASEAN, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It will do this thanks in large part to a complete design overhaul and a bevvy of powertrain options, perhaps including the much-rumoured hybrid versions.

There's not much to see in the teaser photos, but we can make out a beefier body and a more horizontal style all around. We see slim daytime running lights (DRLs) and 3D-styled headlamps that could garner attention. Other than that, Mitsubishi has kept mum on the details.

“The all-new Triton has been completely reimagined under the design concept Beast Mode, or audacious and daring... While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure. Please look forward to seeing it in full this July,” said Seiji Watanabe, Division General Manager of Design at Mitsubishi Motors.

More details will be available next month as Mitsubishi ramps up its marketing for the all-new Triton ute.