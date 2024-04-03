All-new Mini Cooper specs and pricing unveiled for NZ

Mini New Zealand is poised to redefine the local compact car segment with the next-generation Mini Cooper, set to launch in Q3 2024.

The lineup includes two petrol variants - the Cooper C and S - alongside two electric variants, the Cooper E and SE.

Petrol versions

The Mini Cooper C serves as the entry point into the Cooper lineup, equipped with a 3-cylinder engine producing 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque. This model is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, combining efficiency with Mini's signature driving fun. Pricing starts at $49,990 MRRP for the Classic trim, with the Favoured trim available at $53,990.

Key specifications include adaptive cruise control, parking assistant plus with surround view, and a panoramic sunroof, among others.

Stepping up, the Mini Cooper S elevates the driving experience with a 4-cylinder engine, outputting 150kW of power and 300Nm of torque, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds.

The starting price for the Cooper S in Classic trim is $56,990, with the Favoured and JCW Sport trims available at $60,990 and $62,990, respectively. Additional features for higher trims include John Cooper Works seats, sports brakes, and a Harman/Kardon premium sound system.

Electrified variants

The Mini Cooper E introduces the nameplate's electric future with a 41kWh battery, offering 135kW of power and 290Nm of torque. It promises up to 305km of electric range, priced at $60,990. The Cooper E brings enhanced digitalisation and comfort to the forefront with features like the Mini augmented reality navigation and a panoramic sunroof.

The pinnacle of the lineup, the Mini Cooper SE, features a 54kWh battery enabling 160kW of power and 330Nm of torque, boasting an impressive range of up to 403 km. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, with pricing set at $66,990. The SE model distinguishes itself with John Cooper Works seats, a Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, and advanced driving assistance tech as standard.

The 2025 Mini Cooper range benefits from advanced tech features, including a 240mm round OLED centre console screen and customisable light signatures.

Sustainability is also a key focus, with the new generation being 100 per cent leather-free and chrome-free, reflecting Mini's dedication to reducing environmental impact.

Awaiting launch

With the key specs and pricing for the all-new Mini Cooper now confirmed, Kiwi fans now have to wait until Q3 of this year to get their hands on the latest iteration of this iconic hatchback.

Aside from the new Cooper, Mini New Zealand is also gearing up to introduce the next-gen Countryman, so stay tuned.