All-new MG3 is coming, but NZ's cheapest car breaches $20k

MG New Zealand has something up its sleeve: the all-new MG3, recently revealed at the Geneva Motor Show.

The next-gen MG3 offers more advanced tech and safety features, but these enhancements will come with a notable price increase, moving the affordable hatchback beyond its previous sub-$20,000 range.

The new model retaining its predecessor's title as the cheapest new car in New Zealand also appears unlikely.

New hybrid tech

The MG3 now features the cutting-edge 'Hybrid+' powertrain, a first for MG models.

The new system includes a 75kW 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine and a 100kW electric motor, complemented by a separate generator motor and 1.83kWh battery pack. This combination delivers a combined output of 143kW.

The powertrain connects to a three-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. MG claims the new model achieves 0-100km/h in 8.0 seconds.

The Hybrid+ system offers multiple modes, including EV, Series, Series and Charge, Drive and Charge, and Parallel, allowing for flexibility and efficiency in various driving conditions.

Modern looks

The MG3's design, conceptualised by MG’s Shanghai studio, is both contemporary and practical. Its aggressive, pointed front fascia evokes the all-electric MG Cyberster, while its overall silhouette borrows more heavily from its electric hatchback sibling, the MG4.

The MG3 is both longer and wider than its predecessor, offering more interior space and a decent boot capacity of 293 litres (although smaller than the outgoing model's 307 litres).

The vehicle will be available in a range of colours, including Pebble Black, Dover White, Cosmic Silver, and more.

Refined interior with new safety features

Stepping inside the MG3, drivers will be greeted by a twin-screen cockpit, featuring a 7-inch digital instrument screen and a 10.25-inch central infotainment system.

The car also boasts MG iSmart technology for real-time vehicle updates through a companion app. Meanwhile, the MG Pilot advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) improves on active safety.

The exact feature list has yet to be confirmed, but other MG models equipped with MG Pilot include adaptive cruise control, active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, traffic jam assist, blind spot detection, and more.

New Zealand pricing and availability

The all-new MG3 is set to arrive in New Zealand later this year. MG says more details about the local launch and pricing will be available soon.

But the current-spec MG3 is still available in the country, coming in at $19,490 (before on-road costs), thanks to an ongoing $1000 discount.

Once the new MG3 arrives with its bumped-up price, the Mitsubishi Mirage XLS 1.2 will likely stand as the only sub-$20k car in the local market. The petrol-powered hatchback is currently available for $19,990 (before ORC).