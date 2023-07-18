All-new Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: things are getting edgy

Hyundai’s description of its new Santa Fe as a “radical transformation” is an understatement. In a “design reveal” of the first major model change to the big-selling seven-seat SUV since 2018, the Korean carmaker says it has prioritised passenger and cargo space and worked hard to embrace the latest lifestyle trends.

Key to the new model are a long wheelbase and large tailgate, creating a “terrace-like” space, says Hyundai. The second and third-row seats fold completely flat and the tailgate is especially wide, opening right around the side of the car.

There are lots of H-shapes, of course: H-shaped headlights and tail-lights, as well as an “H-motif” lower front panel.

The shapes are square, overhangs short and the vehicle shown goes big on the wheels: 21-inch rims are fitted to the reveal cars.

The interior features a Panoramic Curved Display and dual wireless charging. Sustainable materials include a suede-like headliner and mats; the second and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, while the crash pad and door trim covers are made from leatherette.

Hyundai has yet to reveal any technical detail about the new Santa Fe, with a full reveal coming in August. Electrification will no doubt play a big part (the current model is already available as a hybrid and plug-in hybrid), although the reveal images also clearly show a “2.5T” badge, indicating ICE will continue. Hyundai has a completely separate pure-electric seven-seater, the Ioniq 7, on the way.