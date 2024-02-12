All-new GWM Tank 500 SUV confirmed for NZ with competitive pricing

Great Wall Motors (GWM) is shaking up the New Zealand SUV segment with its latest offering: the all-new GWM Tank 500. It joins its similarly capable sibling, the Tank 300.

Starting at an attractive price of $74,990, this large seven-seat SUV blends affordable luxury, hybrid power, and rugged capability to take the fight to its more established segment rivals.

Power and performance

Under the hood, the Tank 500 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor.

This combination delivers a total system output of 255kW and a substantial 648Nm of torque.

Coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, the hybrid powertrain promises impressive performance both on and off the road.

Notably, the Tank 500 has a towing capacity of up to 3000kg braked (750kg unbraked) and a fuel tank capacity of 80 litres, ensuring long drives without frequent stops​​​​.

Off-road ready

The GWM Tank 500 features a robust ladder-frame chassis, 224mm of ground clearance, and a range of driving modes, including Snow, Sand, Rock, and Mud.

It also boasts a wading depth of 800mm and respectable approach, departure, and breakover angles of 30, 24, and 22.5 degrees, respectively.

High-end tech and cabin

Chinese model shown

The Tank 500 doesn’t skimp on luxury and technology.

The entry-level Lux model comes equipped with a 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, LED headlights, a sunroof and heated front seats.

The Ultra model further ups the ante with black Nappa leather trim, ventilated and massaging front seats, a premium audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

Additional features on the higher model include a heated steering wheel, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, a head-up display (HUD) and more.

Both variants come standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto.

Safety and convenience are also prioritised with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree camera​​​​.

A formidable rival

GWM is positioning the Tank 500 as a strong competitor to established players like the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X.

With its combination of power, luxury, and off-road capability at a competitive price point, the Tank 500 looks poised to make a significant impact in the local SUV market.

The GWM Tank 500 Lux will be available starting at $74,990 RRP, while the Ultra version will begin at $82,990 RRP. GST and ORC are included. Additionally, customers can choose between four colour options: Onyx Silver, Crystal Black, Marble White and Dune Gold. Unit deliveries are set to commence in Q2 2024.