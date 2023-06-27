BMW has confirmed a new Touring variant of the all-new M5. It's the first M model with a Touring edition since 2007, so hopes are understandably high for this wagon.

The next-generation model is already in testing on roads and racetracks globally. BMW also revealed a camouflaged version of the M5 Touring, giving us our first glimpse of the partially electrified wagon.

Yes - it will be a hybrid, and reports indicate it could pack the same power plant setup as the high-performance XM SUV. The XM features a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 mill and a gearbox-integrated electric motor. It delivers up to 550 kW and 1000 Nm of torque in its top-spec configuration, which will likely be the only available option on the M5 Touring.

While the photos show the hybrid wagon in heavy camouflage and dramatic lighting, we can make out some details - such as the 2024 5-series-derived bodywork and the addition of flared fenders plus a bold rear bumper with a quad-exhaust setup. It also features staggered wheels and tyres, with the rear donning Michelin Pilot Sport 5s.

BMW says the M5 Touring won't be available until next year, so fans must hold out until then. Stay tuned for related news, as we expect BMW will reveal more as the launch date approaches.