All-new 2024 Suzuki Swift officially debuts in Japan

Suzuki has officially unveiled the much-anticipated 2024 Suzuki Swift, hot on the heels of the exciting Swift Concept showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. The production-spec version of this compact hatchback will be available first for the Japanese market before arriving in global markets next year.

This next-generation Swift promises a rejuvenated driving experience, boasting a plethora of upgrades both inside and out.

The 2024 Suzuki Swift maintains a footprint that is nearly identical to the previous generation. It sits at 3860 mm in length, 1695 mm in width, and 1500mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2450 mm. This compact size ensures it remains agile for urban driving.

As expected, the 2024 Suzuki Swift retains the alluring design cues of the Swift Concept. Its sleek and modern appearance, right down to the alloy wheels, exterior and interior trims, and a captivating range of colours, seamlessly transitions from the prototypes exhibited in Tokyo just a few weeks ago. Notable exterior features include boxier LEDs, a distinctive hexagonal grille, and a sharp character line on the profile.

One intriguing change is the addition of conventional rear door handles, setting it apart from its predecessor. The electrified versions sport chrome-finished garnishes and hybrid emblems, marking their eco-friendly credentials. With a palette of nine colour options, including four two-tone options with a black roof and pillars, there's room for personalization.

Inside, the centrepiece is the 9-inch infotainment touchscreen display, complemented by a redesigned dashboard with white textured inserts. Safety takes centre stage, and the new generation Swift features advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including millimetre wave radar, a monocular camera, and an ultrasonic sensor.

These enhancements result in improved performance from the Suzuki Safety Support suite, featuring Dual Sensor Brake Support II, omnidirectional monitor cameras, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Under the hood, the 2024 Suzuki Swift offers a range of powertrain options. It's available in three trim levels – XG, Hybrid MX, and Hybrid MZ. While the entry-level model comes with a non-electrified petrol engine, the mid-range and top-spec versions benefit from a mild hybrid setup.

The newly developed Z12E 1.2-litre 3-cylinder powertrain promises high efficiency and ample torque at low speeds. An ISG electric motor generator and a dedicated battery contribute to reduced fuel consumption, aligning with eco-conscious driving.

Suzuki claims the new CVT gearbox, which comes standard in all variants, is lighter, quieter, and more efficient than the previous iteration. Meanwhile, front-wheel-drive (FWD) and full-time four-wheel-drive (4WD) versions are available.

The 2024 Suzuki Swift is not just for the Japanese market; it will also be exported to other regions (perhaps including New Zealand), potentially offering different powertrain options. Suzuki, in its home market, is already accepting reservations, with pricing and detailed specifications set to be announced later.