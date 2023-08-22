All-new 2024 Can-Am Maverick R makes debut, boasts 176kW

The all-new 2024 Can-Am Maverick R has arrived, bringing a 176-kW engine, formidable suspension travel, and advanced technology to improve the riding experience.

Leading off-road performance

This new off-road recreational side-by-side vehicle (SSV) sets itself apart with high-performance components. It carries a 999T Rotax 999cc turbocharged inline three-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected power plant that delivers 176 kW sent through a Rotax seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). It shifts automatically or with a paddle shifter.

Maverick R also features an optimised air intake design for enhanced performance and easier maintenance. It gets dual fuel injectors feeding each cylinder and an electronically controlled wastegate. The latter manages turbo boost pressure to maximise performance.

In addition, Maverick R includes three selectable drive modes: Normal, Sport, and Sport+. Normal mode shifts gears at the 3500 to 4500 RPM range, while Sport mode provides an enhanced throttle response with gearshifts at 8500 RPM. The ludicrous Sport+ mode shifts at the same RPM but uses Advanced Response Technology (ART) to minimise turbo lag by preloading the turbocharger.

Tough chassis, rugged suspension

Of course, a capable powertrain demands a competent chassis. The 2024 Can-Am Maverick R features a high-strength, dual-phase, tube steel, V-shaped chassis and cage.

Can-Am says this frame reduces stress on the new heavy-duty tall-knuckle suspension, which features 635 mm of travel at the front and 660 mm at the rear. It also affords 431 mm of ground clearance.

Maverick R also packs Fox 2.5 Podium and 3.0 Podium shocks with Fox Live Valve Gen 3 technology, enabling over 200 real-time suspension adjustments per second.

The SSV rides on 16-inch aluminum beadlocked wheels shod in 32-inch Tenacity XNR ITP tyres. It gets stopping power from 265 mm disc brakes and 32mm hydraulic triple piston calipers upfront, with the rear getting 255 mm discs and 30 mm hydraulic dual piston calipers.

Modern creature comforts

Can-Am has fitted Maverick R with a range of comfort and convenience features, including four-way adjustable seats for the driver and passenger and a 10.25-inch touchscreen that displays driving information, front and rear camera views, phone connectivity, and more.

2024 Can-Am Maverick R New Zealand

The all-new Can-Am Maverick R will be available in four configurations: Maverick R, R X, R X rs, and R X rs with Smart-Shox.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) has yet to confirm New Zealand availability or pricing for Maverick R, but we reckon it's only a matter of time before we get an announcement.