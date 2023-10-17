All-electric Toyota Hiace concept unveiled in Japan

Toyota has unveiled a slate of new van concepts ahead of the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, reflecting its continued transition to electric mobility. Among the models revealed is the Global Hiace BEV Concept, this study showcases the company’s vision for future delivery vehicles.

Toyota Global Hiace BEV Concept

The Hiace BEV Concept comes with a single seat, emphasising its cargo-centric design. It can accommodate objects up to 3.47m long, facilitated by a flat floor and a specialised cart for easier loading and unloading.

The electric van also boasts a tight turning radius of 5.48m and connected features for route optimization, making it especially suited for urban and rural delivery tasks​.

Expected release date

Although an exact release date hasn’t been announced, there is some speculation around a 2025 release. Moreover, Toyota plans to launch its next-generation electric vehicles starting in 2026, which could include the Hiace BEV Concept. The company is planning ten new BEV models by 2026, underlining its commitment to electric vehicles​​.

This unveiling is part of Toyota’s broader exhibit of innovative electric vehicle concepts at the Japan Mobility Show, aiming to shape the future of mobility. Other revealed models include the Vellfire Spacious Lounge, X-Van Gear, and a restored 1967 Hiace.