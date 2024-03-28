The new all-electric Ford Explorer has just completed a record-setting circumnavigation of the globe, with adventurer Lexie Alford at the helm.

This journey marks not only a milestone for electric vehicles (EVs) but also heralds the launch of Ford's new Explorer range, designed specifically for the European market (cue sad music).

A milestone achievement

Lexie Alford with the Ford Explorer EV

Setting off from Nice, France, Lexie Alford and the Ford Explorer EV embarked on a journey that would take them across six continents, through 27 countries, and over 30,000km - all powered by electricity.

This remarkable expedition culminated with the Explorer EV, accompanied by a convoy of Ford vehicles, crossing the finish line back in Nice.

"Ford wants to bring passion and emotion to electric vehicles in Europe," stated Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, at the celebration.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the new Explorer, Farley emphasised the vehicle's alignment with Ford's visionary direction and its capacity for global adventure.

Testing limits, proving capabilities

Ford Explorer EV in Bhutan

The all-electric Ford Explorer faced and overcame numerous challenges throughout its journey, including power outages, sparse charging infrastructure, and extreme weather conditions.

"Lexie’s journey has been the ultimate test drive," remarked Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e Europe, showcasing the robustness of the vehicle and the evolving global charging infrastructure.

Now available... in Europe

Ford Explorer EV in Thailand

Ford's new Explorer EV is the company's first passenger EV developed and built in Europe, marrying German engineering with American style.

Available in single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) or dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations, the Explorer offers up to 602km of driving range on a single charge.

Fast charging capabilities mean that drivers can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in about 26 minutes.

The Explorer EV is also relatively quick on the move, with the AWD model accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

Despite its performance capabilities, the Explorer doesn't skimp on luxury, offering a heated and massaging driver's seat, voice-activated SYNC Move infotainment, and spacious MegaConsole cabin storage among its standard features.

Future-ready tech

Ford Explorer EV in Cambodia

With approximately 470 litres of combined storage space, a 14.6-inch adjustable centre touchscreen, and minimalist interior design, the Explorer EV seems as practical as it is stylish.

The Premium model adds even more, including a Bang & Olufsen sound system and ambient interior lighting.

Ford has also equipped the Explorer EV with a suite of driver-assist tech, including intelligent adaptive cruise control and clear exit warning to prevent accidents with cyclists.

The Explorer EV is the first vehicle to roll off the production line at the Ford Cologne EV Centre, showcasing Ford's significant investment in electric mobility.

As Lexie Alford, who becomes the first person to drive around the globe in an EV, reflected on her record-setting journey, "It has been the honour of a lifetime... I had the goal of pushing the limits of what’s possible to do in an EV and I’m proud to say I have!"