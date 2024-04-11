Alfa Romeo reveals first EV

Alfa Romeo has revealed its first EV, which also happens to be the company's first entry into the small segment since the Mito faded away in 2018.

The Milano sits on the Stellantis group's Compact Modular Platform (CMP), meaning that the Milano shares its underpinnings with the likes of the Peugeot 208 and 2008, Opel Mokka and Corsa, Citroen C4 and, of the latest member of the CMP family to land in New Zealand, the Jeep Avenger.

Like its platform-mates, the Milano launches with both ICE and electric powertrains, with the Ibrida and Elettrica models respectively.

The Milano Ibrida is a hybrid and will be available in FWD and AWD forms, with a 101kW 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a 21kW electric motor built into the 6-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Elettrica EV will be available in two power versions, a 116kW standard model and a 180kW Veloce model, both FWD only. Both are powered by the same 54kWh battery, which Alfa Romeo says will provide more than 410km of range in the WLTP cycle in the 116kW version, while a 100kW DC fast charger will take less than 30 minutes to charge the batteries from 10 to 80%.

The Elettrica Veloce gets sports suspension that has been lowered by 25mm, sportier front and rear anti-roll bars, larger 380mm brakes with four-piston monobloc calipers, a Torsen differential and 20-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tyres.

Both the Ibrida and Elettrica will be available with three different option packs: Techno, Premium and Sport. Techno adds level 2 autonomous driving, a handsfree electric tailgate, LED Matrix lights and connected navigation with a virtual assistant, while Premium adds a vinyl-fabric blend interior, an electrically operated driver’s seat with massage function, interior ambient lighting, and aluminium pedals and kick plate.

Sport, meanwhile, adds Sabelt seats, Alcantara upholstery, and sporty exterior flourishes.

A Milano Speciale edition will also be available at launch, with Ibrida and 180kW Elettrica models. Limited exclusively to the launch edition, the Speciale gets unique 18-inch “Petali” alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, the electric/massage driver’s seat, level 2 autonomous driving, connected navigation, a 180 degree rear camera, the handsfree electric tailgate, and a keyless system with proximity access technology.

The Milano will feature “Alfa Connect Services,” a tool that the company says offers "advanced onboard connectivity and a range of services for maximum safety and comfort."

With over-the-air (OTA) technology, the car's maps and software are always kept up to date, while the navigation features real-time alerts on traffic, weather and speed cameras. Using the My Alfa Connect phone app, customers can also interact with the car using “My Remote,” with various services such as remote control of the car’s functions (opening/closing doors or flashing the lights), vehicle location and control of certain parameters (speed and area) and notifications if these are not respected. E-Control also offers the option to remotely manage start-up and stopping, to schedule charging, or if necessary, to heat or cool the interior before getting into the vehicle.

Another innovation highlighted by Alfa Romeo in the Milano is the integration of the "Hey Alfa" virtual assistant and ChatGPT which use voice recognition to give you "a useful, discreet ‘copilot’ on your travels, for information, advice and to meet all the driver’s needs."

While the Milano is yet to be officially confirmed for New Zealand, we would be very surprised if it didn't arrive here later this year, with pricing similar to its Jeep Avenger sibling at $69,990.