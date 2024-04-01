After launching 1st EV, tech giant Xiaomi plans electric SUV

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant primarily known for its dominance in the smartphone sector, has now ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) domain with its launch of the SU7 sedan.

This move showcases Xiaomi's ambitious expansion but also its direct competition with established names like Tesla and BYD.

Furthermore, Xiaomi is reportedly planning to broaden its automotive portfolio with the introduction of an all-electric SUV by the end of 2024, aiming to capture a significant share of the Chinese electric mobility market.

Xiaomi SU7 sedan: a new challenger emerges

Xiaomi's debut in the EV market with the SU7 sedan marks a departure from the traditional entry strategy of Chinese EV makers, which often start with SUVs or crossovers.

The SU7, being benchmarked against Tesla's Model 3 - one of China's most popular premium all-electric sedans - showcases Xiaomi's ambition to offer a competitive and high-quality driving experience.

The sedan's dimensions are substantial, measuring 4997mm in length, 1963mm in width, and 1455mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3000mm, making it larger than the Model 3 by every metric.

Available in three variants - Standard, Pro, and Max - the SU7 offers a range of options for consumers.

The standard variant features a rear-wheel drive setup powered by a 220kW electric motor, while the high-end Max version boasts a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, delivering a combined output of 495kW.

One of the standout features of the Xiaomi SU7 is its impressive range and charging capabilities.

The standard variant, equipped with a 73.6kWh battery, offers a CLTC range of 600km, while the Max variant, with a 101kWh battery, extends this to 800km​.

Furthermore, the Max variant can gain 510km of range with just 15 minutes of charging, thanks to its 800V battery architecture.

Xiaomi has not held back on design and features, either.

The SU7 showcases a sleek aerodynamic design with a drag coefficient of just 0.195Cd. It incorporates a large 16.1-inch 3K centre screen running Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass sunroof, and advanced autonomous driving capabilities​.

However, the SU7 is not currently sold outside of China, with future plans for expansion currently unclear.

Xiaomi's SUV plans

A fan-made rendering of Xiaomi's upcoming electric SUV. Photo / 类星频道 via CarNewsChina

But building on the momentum, Xiaomi is not stopping at sedans.

According to Blue Whale Finance, citing industry insiders, the tech giant is poised to secure a position in the all-electric SUV segment with a planned launch by the end of 2024.

And while the SU7 is Xiaomi taking the fight to the Model 3, the upcoming EV SUV will similarly target Tesla's Model Y. Xiaomi will also reportedly measure itself against the Porsche Cayenne for this model.

Specs-wise, rumours indicate that Xiaomi is planning two versions of the vehicle: a fully electric variant and one utilising a combination of an electric motor and a range-extending petrol engine (essentially a series hybrid), with the latter becoming a popular choice in China in recent years.