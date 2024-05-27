After EV3 reveal, Kia plans cheaper, smaller follow-up with 2026 EV2

Kia has shared new plans to expand its electric vehicle (EV) lineup anew with the EV2, set to become the smallest and most affordable model in its range by 2026. The news comes hot on the heels of the EV3 reveal last week, which showcased an affordable compact SUV brimming with tech and bold design.

Kia will position the EV2 as an entry-level model aimed primarily at the European market, although the door hasn't closed on a global release.

A new entry point for Kia's EV lineup

Kia EV3 concept art

Kia's straightforward naming strategy continues with the announcement of the EV2. This model will slot in below the recently introduced EV3, providing a more accessible option for consumers looking to enter the EV market.

David Hilbert, Kia's European marketing boss, emphasised the importance of the small car segment in Europe, citing the region's diverse roads and challenging parking situations​​.

“It’s a car for Europe and it’ll be built in Europe at Žilina [Kia’s factory in Slovakia] – that’s confirmed,” Hilbert stated.

Designed for urban mobility

Kia EV3 concept art

The EV2 aims to address the practical needs of urban environments. Hilbert explained, “Obviously, the small car segments are very important for the European market because of the densely populated cities and the challenges with parking etc. So that’s why EV2 is going to be an important car for us in the future, and I guess it will be the entry point to our dedicated EV lineup.”

While pricing details remain under wraps, as the launch is still two years away, the EV2 is expected to be competitively priced at around £25,000 (around NZ$44,300). This cost positioning will likely be influenced by the pricing of the EV3, which will serve as a reference for the new model​.

Design and development

2025 Kia EV3 New Zealand

When questioned about the EV2’s design, Hilbert revealed that the final designs have not yet been confirmed. “We haven’t got final designs confirmed yet. It’s still in development because it’s obviously still two years away so there are various things being looked at. But certainly, it will sit beneath the EV3.”

This leaves room for speculation regarding the EV2's form factor, which could be a compact hatchback or another small crossover​​.

Hilbert also addressed the possibility of an even smaller model, potentially named the EV1. However, he indicated that there are no confirmed plans for such a vehicle at this time. “We don’t have that information,” Hilbert said. “Nothing is confirmed for EV1.”

With the EV2, Kia is poised to make significant strides in the affordable EV market. The upcoming model's expected familial design and specifications reflect Kia's strategy to meet customer demands while expanding its EV offerings. Apart from that, the EV4 is also expected in 2025 to further augment Kia's lineup.