Abandoned BMW M3 CSL finally moved after almost 20 years

A rare BMW M3 CSL has finally been moved from its location in a tucked-away London car park, where it has sat unmoved for almost two decades.

Photo / @london_barn_find on Instagram

This particular M3, a 2004 model, is one of only 1,383 units ever made, making its neglect a hot topic among enthusiasts. It has reportedly been undriven since its registration expired in 2006 due to its owner spending much time abroad.

A modern-day relic resurfaces

Photos / @_drivecollective on Instagram

Over the past weekend, the once-forgotten BMW was seen on a trailer towed by a Range Rover, marking its first movement in possibly up to 17 years. Photos shared on Instagram (from users @_drivecollective and @london_barn_find) confirmed the departure, albeit the destination remains unknown.

Rumours have circulated that the car has been sold and is slated for restoration, although verification of these claims remains elusive.

What's next for this abandoned BMW M3 CSL

The car's sudden movement has spurred speculation among car enthusiasts. Now freed from its stagnant state, could the vehicle be headed to another owner for a new lease on life or a shop for a much-needed restoration?

One thing's clear: there's now one less lonely car in London's car parks.