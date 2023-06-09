Nine new Auckland speed trap camera locations laid out by NZTA

NZTA has revealed where nine new speed cameras will be deployed throughout Auckland.

The speed cameras, according to NZTA director of regional relationships Steve Mutton, will be installed in the upcoming weeks, and more will be introduced later this year.

”We know that a small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash, and it’s what will most likely determine whether anyone is killed, injured or walks away unharmed from that crash,” Mutton said.

Tāmaki Makaurau’s camera locations:

95a Ostrich Rd, Franklin

155 Mill Rd, Pukekohe East

121 Waitakere Rd, Taupaki

1456 Waiuku Rd, Waiuku

197-227 Glenbrook-Waiuku Rd, Waiuku

1680 Dairy Flat Highway, Dairy Flat

825 Papakura-Clevedon Rd, Ardmore

582 Linwood Rd, Karaka

49 McKenzie Rd, Kingseat.

The speed limit at all locations is 80km/h.

The cameras, according to NZTA, are part of the Government’s Road to Zero campaign, which seeks to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries from road crashes in Aotearoa.

A man single-handedly created havoc on Auckland’s Southern Motorway last week after he parked a 2009 Nissan GT-R northbound on State Highway 1′s middle lane near Highbrook, blocking traffic in protest at the campaign.

A witness told the Herald the man was “sitting there meditating like a monk”.

The man was protesting against the Road to Zero policy. The new cameras are scheduled to be put up in the middle of the month.