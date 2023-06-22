745kW Speirling Pure hypercar goes on sale for $1.7 million

Remember the McMurtry fan car that obliterated the Hill record (with 39.08 seconds) at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed? Yeah, that hypercar is going into production as the McMurtry Speirling Pure.

The production run will be limited to 100 units, with each example selling for £820,000 or about NZ$1,687,000 at the time of writing. Deliveries won't commence until 2025, but onlookers can witness the record-breaker at this year's Festival of Speed.

According to McMurtry, the Speirling Pure is not street-legal, but the hypercar does qualify for the GT1 Sports Club and SRO GT World Challenge events.

It's also almost comically small, coming in at 3.45m in length, 1.58m in width, and 1.02m in height. Despite its diminutive size, the Speirling Pure can accommodate drivers up to 2.0m tall and 150kg. And perhaps it's not the best comparison, but those dimensions remind us somewhat of the Honda S660 kei sports car. What the Honda doesn't have, though, is a fan-operated downforce technology available on demand.

The fan system is reportedly lighter and more efficient on the Speirling Pure. And when combined with wider tires, the downforce tech helps this high-performance electric vehicle (EV) produce 3G of cornering force.

As for power, the Speirling Pure achieves a peak output of 745kW and a top speed of 306km/h. The single-seat racer only weighs about 1,000 kg, so there's no doubt this vehicle will feel incredibly quick. It also features a 60 kWh battery pack which can be charged in under 20 minutes.

If you had the money, would you choose the McMurtry Speirling Pure over traditional, track-only hypercars?