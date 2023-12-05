$50k All-electric Toyota Urban SUV to enter production

Toyota has made a significant leap in its electric vehicle (EV) lineup with the unveiling of the Urban SUV Concept. This new entry is set to bolster Toyota's electric presence, particularly in the European market, in 2024 and beyond.

The Urban SUV Concept is set to be a pivotal addition to Toyota's electric fleet. Slated for a European launch in 2024, it represents a "close-to-production" version of a new battery electric vehicle (BEV). This development is part of Toyota’s broader strategy to introduce six dedicated BEVs by 2026, underscoring its commitment to expanding electric mobility options​​​​.

Drawing inspiration from the highly successful Toyota Yaris Cross, the Urban SUV Concept features a bold and modern design. Its compact size belies a rugged and tall stance, with strong wheel arches enhancing its SUV character. Toyota has also focused on maximising interior space to ensure flexibility for both passengers and cargo.

The Urban SUV Concept will be available in both front-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. Customers will have the option to choose from two battery types - one focusing on affordability and the other on providing an extended driving range. Although specific details are under wraps, Toyota plans to incorporate next-generation batteries in its future EVs, promising a 20 per cent increase in range and a 40 per cent reduction in costs compared to current models like the bZ4X​​.

Toyota Europe’s marketing director, Andrea Carlucci, has hinted at a competitive pricing strategy for the Urban SUV Concept. With a likely price tag in the range of £30,000 (around $53,000), it will be an accessible option for those looking to transition to electric vehicles. The Urban SUV is poised to compete with other EVs like Volvo’s EX30 and Jeep Avenger, marking its entry into one of Europe's most rapidly growing BEV market segments​​​​.

The Urban SUV Concept is just one part of Toyota's vision for a carbon-neutral future. With a strategy focused on alternative fuel and zero-emission powertrain technologies, Toyota aims to exclusively offer zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2035 and achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2040.