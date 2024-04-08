43 items of Ken Block memorabilia up for grabs on eBay

Forty three items of authentic Ken Block memorabilia are now up for grabs on eBay. The items have been released by the Block family to benefit 43 Institute, founded after the entrepreneur, racer and stunt driver was killed in a snowmobile accident in January 2023.
Launched on Ken Block Day, April 3, and running until April 13, the auction includes car parts, art pieces, collectibles and more sourced directly from his viral Gymkhana series, rally races and other key moments.
In a nod to Ken’s racing number, the drop includes 43 collectibles representing his projects through the years, from dinged-up wheels featured on the “Hoonicorn” in Gymkhana 10 and the “Hoonitron” in Electrikhana One and Two, to the hood, bumper and race suit from Ken’s 2015 Global RallyCross Championship campaign.
Beyond Ken’s personal collection, fans can also purchase limited-run apparel designed in collaboration with Block House Racing.
“Ken Block was an undeniable inspiration to car lovers and fans everywhere - he united automotive and pop culture in a way that no one else could,” says Chris Prill, global VP of eBay Motors. “We are deeply honoured to partner with the Block family and support Ken’s commitment to the community by connecting our enthusiasts to his legacy through these one-of-one pieces.”
From co-founding skate apparel brand, DC Shoes, to launching a rally career and captivating audiences with sensational Gymkhana drives, Ken Block is also remembered for expanding motorsports to new audiences.
“Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 Institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others,” says Lucy Block, Ken’s wife, pro rally driver and Block House Racing principal.
The Block family's 43 Institute assists in creating opportunities in motorsports, action sports and creative arts.
What's for sale from the Ken Block collection?
- Turbofan from Gymkhana SIX
- Ford Mustang Hoonicorn RTR front lip from Gymkhana SEVEN
- Fifteen52 wheel from Gymkhana TEN
- Ken Block Ford Fiesta RS WRC front bumper 2015 Season
- Alpinestars race suit from 2016 race season: Felipe Pantone art
- Additional Items:
- Sequential transmission gears from Hoonicorn V1, damaged in Gymkhana SEVEN
- Bent damper destroyed filming Gymkhana EIGHT in RX43 Fiesta
- Bent Fifteen52 Tarmac R43 from Gymkhana TEN filming
- Ford Escort Cossie V1 front fender from Gymkhana TEN filming
- Pinion gear from Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V2 transfer case
- Ring gear from Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V2 transfer case
- Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V2 burnt clutch plates from Climbkhana: Pikes Peak
- Custom Rotiform wheel from Electrikhana and Electrikhana TWO
- 2015 Global Rallycross Round 8 wheel
- Ken Block Ford Fiesta RX43 door from 2015 Global Rallycross Championship season
- Global Rallycross Championship race winning wheel from Ford Fiesta RX43
- Turbo hot side from Ford Fiesta RX43 rallycross car: 2015 season
- Rear bumper from Ford Escort Cossie V1, 2019 season
- Front bumper from Ford Escort Cossie V2
- Rear fender from Ken Block's personal SVC Ford Raptor build
- Can-Am Maverick X3 fender, broken at Glamis
- Ken Block 2015 season Alpinestars race suit: Galactic Livery
- SPECIALIZED BIKE by Livery Artists
- It's A Living -"Tire Slayer" Limited Run Modernica Chair (2 Available)
- Ken Block & Travis Pastrana signed Racer X cover story poster
- Official team hat from 2019
- Official race team hat from 2012 season
- 2012 Crackle Livery rare phone case
- Ken Block x Felipe Pantone phone case box set
- Gymkhana FIVE panoramic photo print shot by Mike Blabac (4 available)
- Ken Block Signed "Blast" Swing Arm City Photo Book By Jim Mangan (2 available)
- CLIMBKHANA - Promo Cards (12 available)
- eBay Motors From the Collection: Ken Block T-Shirt
- eBay Motors From the Collection: Ken Block Sweatshirt