43 items of Ken Block memorabilia up for grabs on eBay

Forty three items of authentic Ken Block memorabilia are now up for grabs on eBay. The items have been released by the Block family to benefit 43 Institute, founded after the entrepreneur, racer and stunt driver was killed in a snowmobile accident in January 2023.

Lucy Block, Ken's widow and Block House Racing principal.

Launched on Ken Block Day, April 3, and running until April 13, the auction includes car parts, art pieces, collectibles and more sourced directly from his viral Gymkhana series, rally races and other key moments.

In a nod to Ken’s racing number, the drop includes 43 collectibles representing his projects through the years, from dinged-up wheels featured on the “Hoonicorn” in Gymkhana 10 and the “Hoonitron” in Electrikhana One and Two, to the hood, bumper and race suit from Ken’s 2015 Global RallyCross Championship campaign.

Turbofan from Block's Gymkhana Six.

Beyond Ken’s personal collection, fans can also purchase limited-run apparel designed in collaboration with Block House Racing.

“Ken Block was an undeniable inspiration to car lovers and fans everywhere - he united automotive and pop culture in a way that no one else could,” says Chris Prill, global VP of eBay Motors. “We are deeply honoured to partner with the Block family and support Ken’s commitment to the community by connecting our enthusiasts to his legacy through these one-of-one pieces.”

Block's race suit from Gymkhana Nine.

From co-founding skate apparel brand, DC Shoes, to launching a rally career and captivating audiences with sensational Gymkhana drives, Ken Block is also remembered for expanding motorsports to new audiences.

“Ken was passionate about motorsports, action sports, creative arts and giving back to those communities. We founded 43 Institute after his passing to carry on his empowerment of others,” says Lucy Block, Ken’s wife, pro rally driver and Block House Racing principal.

The Block family's 43 Institute assists in creating opportunities in motorsports, action sports and creative arts.

Check out the auction here.

What's for sale from the Ken Block collection?