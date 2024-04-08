224kW GR Yaris-powered Lexus LBX Morizo RR 'highly likely' for production

Lexus is reportedly edging closer to unveiling a high-performance variant of its city SUV, the Lexus LBX, which could hit showrooms by the end of this year.

Unveiled at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon at the beginning of the year, the LBX Morizo RR promises performance unlike any Lexus before it.

A glimpse into a powerhouse

The heart of the Lexus LBX Morizo RR is its formidable 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, a powerhouse shared with the popular Toyota GR Corolla and GR Yaris.

This setup produces 224kW and 400Nm of torque, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The current LBX model focuses on fuel efficiency, featuring a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid system that generates 100kW.

While it boasts a modest power output, it excels in fuel economy, with a claimed consumption of just 3.9L/100km.

The upcoming Morizo RR version, however, is set to offer a more exhilarating performance profile, catering to enthusiasts seeking both Lexus luxury and high-speed thrills.

Market availability

During the Australian launch of the standard LBX, Lexus Australia CEO John Pappas expressed excitement about the Morizo RR concept, stating it is "highly likely, but not confirmed [for production]".

In a welcome twist, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda, a well-known car and motorsport enthusiast who races under the pseudonym Morizo, appears to have revealed the model's production confirmation.

In a video recorded at Fuji Speedway, Toyoda, while seated in the Morizo RR concept, indicated that the performance LBX is slated for a 2024 launch.

Given that the LBX first made its market debut in Japan in November 2023, and considering Japan's right-hand drive configuration, the Australian and New Zealand market stands a strong chance of welcoming the LBX Morizo. But we'll have to wait for official confirmation, as always.