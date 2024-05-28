2026 Nissan Leaf: what to expect from the next-gen EV

Nissan is gearing up to launch the third generation of its pioneering electric vehicle (EV), the Nissan Leaf, with production set to begin in 2026. The new Leaf promises a host of significant updates and transformations that aim to redefine its place in the global EV market.

Changes on the horizon

Nissan Chill-Out concept

The most striking change for the 2026 Nissan Leaf is its potential shift from the traditional hatchback design to a sleek, high-riding SUV.

Reportedly drawing design inspiration from the Nissan Ariya and the 2021 Chill-Out concept, the new Leaf could feature a more aerodynamic and modern look. This design evolution is expected to attract a broader audience, moving away from the awkward and dated proportions of its predecessors​.

Enhanced performance and range

Nissan Ariya

The new Leaf will be built on the CMF-EV platform, shared with the Ariya and the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.

This platform allows for a more efficient design and better integration of advanced EV technologies. One of the most significant improvements will be the increased driving range.

The 2026 Leaf is expected to offer up to 25 per cent more range than the current model, potentially reaching up to 480km on a single charge, thanks to new state-of-the-art batteries produced by Envision​​.

Production challenges

Nissan is investing heavily in its Sunderland plant in the UK to accommodate the production of the new Leaf and other electric models like the Qashqai and Juke.

This investment includes the development of a new battery factory adjacent to the main plant, aiming to ensure a steady and sustainable supply of batteries.

Additionally, Nissan is committed to increasing the use of renewable energy at the Sunderland facility to reach 100 per cent renewable energy use in the future​​.

Despite these advancements, Nissan faces significant challenges. High energy costs in the UK and the lack of solid policies supporting EV manufacturing pose hurdles.

Alan Johnson, Nissan’s vice president of regional manufacturing, highlighted that building EVs in the UK is "a real challenge" due to these factors. To combat this, Nissan is increasing its use of on-site renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar farms, which currently generate around 20 per cent of the plant's energy needs​.

2026 Nissan Leaf in New Zealand

The next-generation Leaf is set to bring a "radical design upgrade" and enhanced features to make it more competitive in the evolving EV market.

By transitioning to a more appealing SUV format and incorporating advanced battery technology, the 2026 Nissan Leaf will fight to reclaim its status as a leading EV while addressing the modern demands of efficiency and style​.

As the next-gen Leaf rolls out, it could set new standards for Nissan's EVs and reinforce the carmaker's position as a pioneer in the industry.

Barring delays, the new Nissan Leaf will arrive in 2025 as a 2026 model, and we're optimistic about a local release. After all, the current Leaf has been a mainstay on New Zealand roads. It's well overdue for an upgrade.