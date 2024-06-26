2025 Volkswagen Golf R debuts with new looks and more power

Volkswagen has lifted the veil on the new and improved Golf R and Golf R Variant. These refreshed models boast enhanced styling, cutting-edge technology and a boost in power.

Let's delve into the key upgrades that make the 2025 Golf R a potentially worthy successor to its predecessors.

Bold new styling

The new Golf R sports a refreshed front end, featuring sleek headlights and an illuminated Volkswagen logo, reminiscent of the Golf GTI.

The redesigned bumper adds a touch of aggression to the car’s appearance. Matte chrome mirrors, sporty side skirts and the choice between 18- or 19-inch wheels enhance the car's dynamic look.

The rear is equally striking, with updated taillights, a gloss black diffuser and a four-tailpipe exhaust system that promises an exhilarating sound, engineered to amplify the car’s motorsport feel.

For those seeking a sportier look, VW offers 19-inch Warmenau forged alloy wheels. Weighing just 8kg each, these wheels are 20% lighter than traditional ones, reducing unsprung mass and improving brake cooling thanks to their open design.

Advanced features

The Golf R’s appeal extends beyond its aesthetics. Buyers can opt for an Akrapovic titanium exhaust, advanced IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and 3D LED taillights with dynamic flashing.

The Golf R Black Edition brings additional flair with tinted headlights, dark logos and black components such as wheels, brake callipers and exhaust tips. This edition also includes the Performance package as standard.

Inside, the Golf R is equipped with a 12.9-inch infotainment system, featuring an intuitive menu structure and improved graphics. The driver’s cockpit includes a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, which now boasts G-metre and GPS lap timer displays for Performance package models.

Additional interior enhancements include refined climate controls, a sport steering wheel with optimised buttons, and a new IDA voice assistant, offering access to ChatGPT (which won't be available here, unfortunately).

Finally, comfort and style are ensured with sports seats, faux carbon fibre trim, blue accents, stainless steel pedals and a 30-colour ambient lighting system.

Power and performance

Under the bonnet, the Golf R packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, now producing 245kW (up about 10kW) and 420 Nm of torque.

The engine pairs with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 4MMotion all-wheel drive system featuring torque vectoring technology.

These enhancements allow the Golf R to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds, with a top speed of up to 270km/h when equipped with the Performance package.

Market availability

The 2025 VW Golf R combines striking design, advanced technology and improved performance in a desirable hot hatch package.

European sales for the 2025 Golf R begin in June, with a global rollout expected next year.

Volkswagen New Zealand has yet to confirm local availability, but the current model remains available, starting at $79,990 (including GST but before ORC).