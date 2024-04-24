2025 Tesla Model 3 Performance unleashed for NZ: here's what's new

Tesla once again disrupts the electric vehicle (EV) market by launching the 2025 Model 3 Performance, an upgrade on its refreshed Model 3, with enhanced features and significantly improved performance capabilities.

It's not called 'Ludicrous' after all, but this new variant builds on the success of its predecessors, incorporating advanced engineering to deliver an exhilarating driving experience.

Enhanced performance and dynamics

The new Model 3 Performance sports Tesla's latest generation performance drive unit capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.1 seconds. It boasts a top speed of 262km/h and a notable range of 528km under the WLTP cycle.

Tesla's engineering prowess extends to the EV's wheels - staggered, forged aluminium 20-inch wheels fitted with performance tyres enhance the vehicle's agility.

The advanced staggered fitment sharpens turn-in response and increases traction, making the Model 3 Performance adept at navigating both tight corners and open stretches.

Cutting-edge tech for ultimate control

A standout feature in the new Model 3 Performance is Tesla’s adaptive damping technology, managed via the in-house Tesla Vehicle Dynamics Controller (VDC).

This technology optimises handling, enabling the car to maintain a high level of performance without sacrificing day-to-day usability.

"This next-generation system allows for the ultimate handling performance," Tesla stated, underlining the dual focus on peak performance and driver comfort.

Track-ready features and chassis refinements

The Model 3 Performance doesn't just shine in terms of engine power and handling but also in its structural upgrades.

Tesla has revamped the chassis to include increased structural stiffness and upgraded springs, stabilisers, and bushings. This results in a more responsive chassis that accurately translates driver inputs into motion, especially on track days.

Complementing these mechanical enhancements are the track-ready brakes with red callipers, equipped with high-performance brake pads designed for immediate deceleration and superior endurance.

Exclusive design and interior

Beyond performance upgrades, the Model 3 Performance introduces an exclusive design with new front and rear facias that provide a more aggressive look and improved aerodynamics.

Features like integrated cooling ducts, a rear diffuser, and a carbon-fibre spoiler contribute to optimised lift balance and stability at high speeds.

Inside, the performance EV features new Sport seats with enhanced lateral support crucial for dynamic driving, maintaining comfort with integrated heating and ventilation. The unique carbon-fibre trim adds a touch of exclusivity, distinguishing the Model 3 Performance from other models in the lineup.

Market availability

The 2025 Tesla Model 3 Performance represents Tesla's most current vision of what an electric sports car should be, offering enhanced performance, advanced tech, and distinctive design elements, all while elevating the driving experience to new heights.

Kiwis won't have to wait for local launch confirmation, as Tesla has confirmed that the new Model 3 Performance will be available in New Zealand starting at $84,900 (before ORC).

According to the Model 3 Configurator for NZ, the earliest delivery date for a base model with no bells and whistles is set for June 2024.