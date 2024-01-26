2025 Porsche Macan EV revealed: a new era of electric luxury

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV has arrived, marking a pivotal shift in Porsche's SUV lineup while transitioning from traditional combustion engines to a fully electric platform.

This significant move not only reaffirms the brand's commitment to electrification but also introduces a new era of performance and luxury in the SUV segment.

Design and dimensions

The new Macan EV boasts a familial Porsche design but with a distinct electric character. It maintains the brand's design ethos while accommodating a brand-new electric architecture.

The vehicle is approximately 58mm longer, 224mm wider, and 76.2mm taller, with an 86mm longer wheelbase compared to its petrol-powered predecessor, enhancing both aesthetics and cabin space​​.

Powertrain and performance

Porsche offers two variants of the Macan EV: the base Macan 4 and the performance-oriented Macan Turbo.

The Macan 4 is equipped with dual motors producing 300kW and 648Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 96km/h in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 219km/h.

The Macan Turbo, on the other hand, ramps up excitement with 470kW and a mind-bending 1128Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 96km/h in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 259km/h​​.

Both models feature adaptive air suspension and the option of rear-wheel steering. Their shared 100kWh battery supports DC fast charging up to 270kW, enabling a charge from 10 to 80 per cent in a mere 21 minutes.

As for range, Porsche says the Macan 4 will deliver up to 613km, while the Macan Turbo will do 591km under the WLTP cycle.

Interior and technology

The inside of the Macan EV is a blend of luxury and technology.

It features a Taycan-like dashboard with minimal physical switchgear, a 12.6-inch instrument screen, and a 10.9-inch infotainment screen.

An optional 10.9-inch passenger display enhances the tech-packed cabin. The cargo space offers over 500 litres of storage, expanding to over 1300 litres with rear seats folded, along with an 82-litre frunk​​.

Pricing and availability

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV is available to order now in New Zealand, starting at $166,500 MRP for the Macan 4 and $223,000 MRP for the Macan Turbo. Customer deliveries are expected in the 4th quarter of 2024.

These prices position it competitively against rivals like the Mercedes EQE SUV and Jaguar I-Pace.

The petrol-powered Porsche Macan is also still available in the country, starting at $124,400 for the base Macan model and topping out at $172,900 for the Macan GTS.