2025 Porsche Macan EV revealed: a new era of electric luxury

Jet Sanchez

The 2025 Macan EV, Porsche's first all-electric SUV.

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV has arrived, marking a pivotal shift in Porsche's SUV lineup while transitioning from traditional combustion engines to a fully electric platform. 

This significant move not only reaffirms the brand's commitment to electrification but also introduces a new era of performance and luxury in the SUV segment.

Design and dimensions

2025 Porsche Macan EV New Zealand

The new Macan EV boasts a familial Porsche design but with a distinct electric character. It maintains the brand's design ethos while accommodating a brand-new electric architecture. 

The vehicle is approximately 58mm longer, 224mm wider, and 76.2mm taller, with an 86mm longer wheelbase compared to its petrol-powered predecessor, enhancing both aesthetics and cabin space​​.

Powertrain and performance 

2025 Porsche Macan EV New Zealand

Porsche offers two variants of the Macan EV: the base Macan 4 and the performance-oriented Macan Turbo. 

The Macan 4 is equipped with dual motors producing 300kW and 648Nm of torque, capable of accelerating from 0 to 96km/h in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 219km/h. 

The Macan Turbo, on the other hand, ramps up excitement with 470kW and a mind-bending 1128Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 96km/h in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 259km/h​​.

2025 Porsche Macan EV New Zealand

Both models feature adaptive air suspension and the option of rear-wheel steering. Their shared 100kWh battery supports DC fast charging up to 270kW, enabling a charge from 10 to 80 per cent in a mere 21 minutes.

As for range, Porsche says the Macan 4 will deliver up to 613km, while the Macan Turbo will do 591km under the WLTP cycle.

Interior and technology

2025 Porsche Macan EV New Zealand

The inside of the Macan EV is a blend of luxury and technology. 

It features a Taycan-like dashboard with minimal physical switchgear, a 12.6-inch instrument screen, and a 10.9-inch infotainment screen. 

An optional 10.9-inch passenger display enhances the tech-packed cabin. The cargo space offers over 500 litres of storage, expanding to over 1300 litres with rear seats folded, along with an 82-litre frunk​​.

Pricing and availability

2025 Porsche Macan EV New Zealand

The 2025 Porsche Macan EV is available to order now in New Zealand, starting at $166,500 MRP for the Macan 4 and $223,000 MRP for the Macan Turbo. Customer deliveries are expected in the 4th quarter of 2024.

These prices position it competitively against rivals like the Mercedes EQE SUV and Jaguar I-Pace.

The petrol-powered Porsche Macan is also still available in the country, starting at $124,400 for the base Macan model and topping out at $172,900 for the Macan GTS.

Gallery

