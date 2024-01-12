2025 Porsche Macan EV: more details revealed ahead of launch

Porsche is about to electrify the compact SUV segment with the next-generation Macan. Set to debut later this year, the Macan EV is the brand's first vehicle to ride on the new PPE architecture, co-developed with Audi. Here's a peek at what we can expect from this highly anticipated electric performance SUV.

Aerodynamic prowess for extended range

Porsche hasn't just slapped an electric motor into the existing Macan shell. The Macan EV has been meticulously sculpted for optimal aerodynamics, boasting a mind-boggling drag coefficient (Cd) of just 0.25. This is a significant improvement over the current petrol-powered Macan's Cd of 0.35, translating to a more extended driving range.

The sleek, rakish bodywork isn't just for aesthetics. Active aerodynamic elements like an automatically deploying rear spoiler and adjustable air intake flaps further enhance efficiency. A flat underbody minimises air resistance, and the Macan EV even automatically adjusts its aerodynamics for optimal range.

At cruising speeds, the rear spoiler retracts, the vehicle lowers itself, and the air flaps close, bringing the Cd down to an impressive 0.25. This makes the Macan EV one of the most aerodynamic SUVs on the market, surpassing even the likes of the Tesla Model X (Cd 0.24).

Performance DNA electrified

But a Porsche needs to be more than just efficient. The Macan EV has undergone a gruelling 2.2 million miles (3.5 million km) of testing on public roads and tracks to ensure it delivers the exhilarating driving experience expected from the brand. Rear-biased all-wheel drive promises sharp handling and a playful demeanour, regardless of the terrain.

All Macan EV models pack a punch with permanently excited synchronous motors, with the top-spec variant boasting over 440kW and a monstrous 1000Nm of torque.

Porsche's Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-valve dampers ensures a comfortable ride, while an air suspension and a rear-axle steering system (up to five degrees) enhance agility and manoeuvrability. A rear-axle transverse lock further bolsters the Macan EV's dynamic capabilities.

Charging speed to match performance

The Macan EV is powered by a 95kWh usable capacity lithium-ion battery, and its 800V architecture supports high-performance fast charging at up to 270kW. Porsche claims the battery can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under 22 minutes when plugged into a 400V charger.

Interestingly, the Macan EV uses a high-voltage switch to split the 800V battery into two 400V batteries, allowing for efficient charging even on slower networks.

The wait is almost over

The Porsche Macan EV is a glimpse into the future of Porsche performance. With its stunning design, cutting-edge technology, and thrilling driving dynamics, the Macan EV is poised to redefine the segment when it arrives later this year.