Mini is busy releasing new models at the 2023 Munich Motor Show. In addition to the all-electric fifth-generation Mini Cooper, the brand has unveiled the 2025 Mini Countryman, which will both arrive in New Zealand by next year.

2025 Mini Countryman

The updated crossover SUV from Mini offers buyers more practicality as the largest vehicle in the brand's lineup. It gains an additional six cm in height and 13 cm in length over the outgoing model.

Design-wise, the new Countryman dons a more modern look with short overhangs and a longer wheelbase. It features a striking rendition of the octagonal grille, complemented by wider wheel arches and new matrix LED taillights.

Electric or ICE: your choice

Mini will make two variants available at launch, both electric. The base-model Countryman E produces 150 kW with 250 Nm of torque and achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. WLTP range is 462 km.

The all-wheel-drive (AWD) Countryman SE ALL4 adds another electric motor to deliver 230 kW with a whopping 494 Nm of torque. It gets to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. It recorded 433 km of range on the WLTP test cycle.

Meanwhile, ICE afficionados will be happy with the Countryman C, Countryman S All4, and Countryman JCW, which will all run on petrol and feature "increased output." Mini will also offer a diesel option, but only the electric versions have been confirmed for New Zealand at this point.

Spacious, techy interior

The Countryman has a lot going for it, being the most spacious Mini in the lineup. The SUV features a new curved dashboard design without traditional instrumentation. Instead, it gets a new central OLED display that doubles as the infotainment. It runs Mini Operating System 9, software borrowed from BMW but with a distinctive Mini touch.

More than that, it gets a newly designed steering wheel with a two-spoke design and optional textile strap. The interior side of the doors follow the exterior with flush handles. There's also a panoramic sunroof and an optional light projector for changing the cabin atmosphere with Mini Experience Modes.

2025 Mini Countryman New Zealand pricing, availability

Mini New Zealand will bring the 2025 Countryman to the local market by Q3 2024, but it has not disclosed specs or pricing. In any case, the new model could start well above the current model's $54,775 price tag.