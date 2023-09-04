2025 Mini Cooper EV revealed, confirmed for NZ

Mini is all in on electric vehicles (EVs). The BMW-owned company has just revealed two new electrified models ahead of IAA Mobility 2023, and they're coming to New Zealand soon.

Apart from the new Mini Cooper EV, which we'll focus on here, Mini has also revealed the new Countryman SUV. Both should arrive next year as 2025 models.

2025 Mini Cooper EV

The new Mini Cooper, poised to be the brand's latest flagship model, represents the fifth generation of the nameplate. Mini has described its latest design ethos here as "charismatic simplicity," which rings true once you've seen the minimalist exterior.

From the short bonnet and overhangs to the large wheels, the new Mini Cooper takes the best of the brand's iconic looks and puts it in all-electric package. Notable design features include the flush door handles, an absence of fender flares, and a well-defined shoulder.

It also features a new octagonal grille flanked by round LED headlights with new daytime running lights (DRLs). The rear gets matrix LED taillights with three different settings.

Electric powertrains

The 2025 Mini Cooper will be available in two electric options: Cooper E and Cooper SE. The former uses a single electric motor that generates 135 kW and 290 Nm of torque. It achieves 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. It packs a 40.7 kWh battery with a range of 305 km on the WLTP cycle.

Meanwhile, the Cooper SE also uses one motor with 160 kW and 330 Nm of torque, boasting a 0 to 100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds. It gets a beefier 54.2 kWh battery pack with significantly more range at 402 km. Mini says both vehicles can charge 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.

Reports have circulated that Mini will still offer combustion engines for the Cooper and other models, but there have been no announcements about that thus far.

Loads of tech in a modern-classic cabin

As with the outside, the interior of the new Mini Cooper displays pronounced minimalism. The highlight, of course, is the massive OLED centre display that provides both instrumentation and infotainment. It runs Mini Operating System 9, which takes much from BMW's iDrive system but with Mini-specific graphics and user interface.

There's also an available projector that can cycle through different interior looks depending on the drive mode. Available modes include "Green" and "Go-Kart," with the former extending range and the latter boosting performance. Other settings, presumably for aesthetics only, are Personal, Vivid, Core, Timeless, and Balance.

Beyond tech, the new three-door hatchback's interior comes finished in environmentally friendly materials. It features Vescin faux leather as standard, with the entry-level Essential trim coming with a two-spoke steering wheel and black sport seats.

The Classic trim and higher options feature a three-spoke steering wheel with a textile insert and a new 2D knitted textile to contrast the vegan leather. Opt for the Favoured variant, and you'll get a two-tone houndstooth pattern on the knitted textile instrument panel, plus Vescin sport seats, a Vibrant Silver grille, and a new Spray-Tech roof available in three colours.

The sporty John Cooper Works trim features a blacked-out grille, black synthetic leather with contrast red stitching, and optional Chili Red roof with JCW red or black hood stripes.

2025 Mini Cooper EV NZ pricing, availability

Mini New Zealand has yet to confirm local specs and pricing for the 2025 Mini Cooper EV, but it has set the launch for Q3 2024. We expect pricing to start at around $50,000 for the E, with the SE possibly going for just under $60,000.