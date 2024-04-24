2025 Mercedes-Benz electric G-Class officially revealed

Mercedes-Benz marks a pivotal transition with the introduction of the electric G-Class, celebrating 45 years of rugged luxury with a fresh, electric twist.

The new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ Technology (it's a mouthful) upholds the vehicle's legendary boxy silhouette and formidable proportions, now powered by an electric drivetrain for the first time.

The vehicle's metamorphosis includes a 116kWh lithium-ion battery, promising an estimated 385km of range. Despite its transition to electric, the robust ladder frame chassis continues, now integrated with battery storage to enhance structural integrity and lower the vehicle's centre of gravity.

Enhanced aerodynamics are visible in the subtle redesigns like the elevated hood and modified rear wheel arches, maintaining its unmistakable stance.

Quad-motor madness

The G580 is a powerhouse equipped with four individual motors, each contributing 107kW and totalling 432kW and 1164Nm of torque.

This setup enables a swift acceleration of 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds, with a relatively tame top speed of 180km/h.

Mercedes engineers have meticulously calibrated this electric vehicle (EV) to offer a blend of traditional G-Class durability and cutting-edge electric performance, suitable for both city streets and challenging terrains.

Charging is versatile, supporting up to 11kW on Level 2 AC and up to 200kW on DC fast-charging systems, allowing a 10 to 80 per cent state of charge in just over 30 minutes. Advanced regenerative braking systems enhance efficiency, adjustable via steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

Electrifying the trail

Mercedes-Benz ensures that the G-Class transitions to electric without compromising its off-road pedigree.

The G580 with EQ Technology features innovative off-road gear like the two-speed, low-range gearing for its electric motors and G-steering functions for tighter manoeuvring.

The EV SUV boasts a fording depth of 85.5cm, surpassing its internal combustion counterpart, and maintains generous ground clearance and favourable approach and departure angles.

Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the new Trail and Rock modes, which optimise the vehicle's systems for specific terrain challenges, further aided by a 'transparent bonnet; feature using 360-degree cameras to navigate obstacles.

Interior refinements

Inside, the G580 does not shy away from luxury. The cabin features high-end materials such as open-pore walnut and Nappa leather, with contemporary technology like the 12.3-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system.

This system supports augmented reality (AR) navigation and integrates modern necessities such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Market availability

As Mercedes-Benz continues to push the boundaries with the new electric G-Class, it remains a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation while respecting its rich, off-road heritage.

For those looking to make an immediate impact, the Edition One model, retailing at US$180,000 (around NZ$300k), offers exclusive features like a custom sound palette named 'Aura' and 'Event' to substitute the traditional engine rumble with something more fitting for an electric titan.

There's no word yet on a New Zealand release, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for any news.