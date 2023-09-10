2025 Lotus Emeya unleashed as 675kW electric grand tourer

Lotus has officially revealed the Emeya, a new four-door grand tourer electric vehicle (EV). It is the British company's first sedan since the Carlton in the early 1990s. Its launch also follows the Eletre electric SUV, which broke cover earlier this year.

An Eletre in GT form

Like the Eletre, the Emeya features a sleek and angular design. It showcases a bold, sculpted bonnet and slim, two-tier lighting units. The Emeya also boasts an active shutter grille, an active diffuser, and an active rear spoiler.

The sides feature cameras instead of mirrors, while flush door handles keep the look clean. The A-pillars match the roof with a black finish, giving off a sporty appearance.

As for the interior, Lotus only released minimal imagery, but from what we can see, it features four individual seats, with bench seating possibly coming as an option.

In addition, the Emeya gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument display, a tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system, and a KEF audio system.

Lotus also fitted the Emeya with Alcantara and Nappa leather upholstery with carbon fibre trim. It features repurposed fibres once used in the fashion industry as a gesture to sustainability.

Power for days

Although Lotus has kept things close to its vest, it's known the Emeya features a dual-motor, all-wheel drive system that generates a peak of 675 kW and 985 Nm of torque. That enables a 0 to 100 km/h time of only 2.78 seconds and a top speed of 256 km/h.

The Emeya sips power from a 102 kWh battery pack with "market-leading charging capabilities." Lotus says it can recharge up to 150 km of range in as fast as five minutes with a 350 kW DC fast charger. Charging to 80 per cent reportedly takes about 18 minutes. We expect the cruising range to be around 500 to 600 km, just like the Eletre.

Lastly, the Emeya boasts an electronically controlled air suspension featuring sensors that “feel the road 1,000 times a second.”

2025 Lotus Emeya New Zealand availability

Lotus will release more information about the Emeya in the fourth quarter of 2023. Production will begin in 2024, with deliveries expected that same year.

It's currently unclear if the electric grand tourer will arrive in New Zealand, but it's not unlikely, as the Eletre has been confirmed for a local launch.