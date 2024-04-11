2025 Kia Tasman: what to expect from the new midsize ute

It's perhaps the worst-kept secret on this side of the car world: Kia is preparing to launch a midsize ute to battle the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton and even the upcoming BYD mystery ute.

The highly anticipated arrival of this new vehicle, now definitively called the Tasman, is set for a grand unveiling in late 2024 and is expected to grace showrooms in 2025.

The Tasman ute is poised to redefine expectations in its ute segment, especially as Kia Australia has reportedly held a heavy hand in development. That might also mean the ute is headed for New Zealand, although nothing is official yet.

What to expect from the Kia Tasman ute

Photo / Kolesa.ru

Persistent reports indicate the Tasman may borrow bits and pieces from the Korean-market Mohave midsize SUV, albeit with a heavily modified look. This reference SUV features a ladder-frame construction, adjustable air suspension and a selection of automatic transmissions, all of which should bode well for a modern ute.

Under the bonnet, the Tasman is expected to feature multiple powertrain options to cater to a wide range of preferences.

Initial indications suggest the inclusion of a diesel variant, possibly a 2.2-litre CRDi turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

Additionally, the Tasman may offer a 3.0-litre V6 diesel and a 3.3-litre V6 petrol twin-turbo engine for those seeking higher performance.

2023 Kia Mohave

Impressively, the double-cab model aims to deliver a cargo capacity of approximately 1000kg and a maximum towing capacity of 3500kg​.

Kia's forward-looking approach also hints at an electric version of the Tasman down the line, signalling the brand's commitment to expanding its electric vehicle (EV) offerings and providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional ute models.

Offering a fully electric variant would also help Kia stave off future competition from what may become its fiercest segment rivals at launch, including Isuzu's all-electric D-Max, Toyota's mild-hybrid Hilux plus a plug-in hybrid version of Ford's Ranger.

The Tasman hype is real

Kia has successfully captured the imagination and excitement of its fans through a uniquely Aussie star-studded Tasman teaser campaign.

With a backdrop that celebrates Australian sports culture, the advertisement hints at the ute's rugged capabilities and its alignment with the adventurous spirit of Australasia.

Notably, the ad cleverly integrates the Tasman name, suggesting its deep links to the diverse landscapes of both Australia and New Zealand​.

Market launch and availability

Photo / Kolesa.ru

While Kia has been playing things close to the vest with the Tasman, anticipation has seemingly reached fever pitch.

Kia plans to match demand and capture 10 per cent of Australia's light-commercial vehicle sales before rolling out the ute in parts of Asia, the Middle East, South Africa and South America.

But for Kiwis, the decision to trademark the Tasman name in New Zealand and Australia shows Kia has studied the local ute market extensively. Based on that, we think the Tasman ute has a future in the country.

As we edge closer to the launch date, Kia promises further details on what promises to be a game-changing addition to the midsize ute market.

​Stay tuned as we continue to monitor the journey of the 2025 Kia Tasman towards its market debut.