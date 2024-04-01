2025 Kia K4 revealed as next-gen Cerato

The 2025 Kia K4 has been unveiled at the New York International Motor Show, introducing a fresh face in Kia's lineup and replacing the well-regarded Forte (or Cerato, as the sedan is known here).

With the introduction of the K4, Kia continues its 'Opposites United' design philosophy while showcasing advancements in EV technology.

Future-proof sedan

The Kia K4 brings a futuristic approach to the sedan segment, aligning with Kia's recent offerings like the EV9 and EV5.

This new aesthetic philosophy ensures the K4 stands out, not just for its looks but also for its performance.

The vehicle will be available with two petrol engine options The entry-level model houses a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 110kW and 180Nm of torque, mirroring the power output of its predecessor. This engine pairs with Kia's intelligent CVT, enhancing efficiency and responsiveness.

For those seeking enhanced performance, the K4 also offers a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine option.

This engine produces 142kW and 264Nm of torque, slightly adjusting the power dynamics from the previous model but maintaining robust torque for spirited driving.

This variant benefits from an 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and efficient power delivery.

Enhanced handling and comfort

Opting for the GT-Line or GT-Line Turbo models elevates the driving experience further. These models are not just about aesthetic enhancements but also significant improvements in handling and comfort.

Equipped with a multilink rear suspension and larger 18-inch rims fitted with acoustic tyres, these variants promise a quieter and more refined ride than the lower models.

Staying a step ahead in safety

Kia's commitment to safety is evident in the K4, with the manufacturer asserting that its active safety features exceed those typically found in the segment.

With a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and collision avoidance systems, drivers can enjoy peace of mind. The optional evasive steering assist further enhances safety by aiding in collision avoidance.

The K4's interior is equally intriguiung, featuring wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the convenience of NFC-enabled device unlocking.

The integration of 'Hey Kia' voice assistant and over-the-air (OTA) updates, borrowed from the technology seen in the EV9, underscores Kia's focus on connectivity and ease of use.

Is it coming to New Zealand?

With the sedan version's launch set for the second half of 2024 in the US and the hatchback following at a later date, the 2025 Kia K4 is poised to redefine compact cars for Kia. It combines striking design, innovative technology, and a focus on safety and comfort.

Unfortunately, the K4 has yet to be confirmed for a local release, although it is reportedly set for Australia next year as the next-generation Cerato. We're hopeful that Kia New Zealand will consider bringing in the new K4.