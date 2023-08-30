2025 Kia EV5 SUV debuts in production form, bound for NZ?

The 2025 Kia EV5 has officially debuted, days after photos and specs of the pre-production version made rounds in China.

This final production model stays close to that example, but new information sheds light on the vehicle that will join the EV6 and EV9 in Kia's electrified lineup.

Opposites United - in a smaller package

According to Kia, the EV5 “brings a new era of electric mobility to the compact SUV sector to meet the needs of millennial families.”

The Kia EV5 will look familiar to those that have seen the larger, seven-seater EV9. Both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) feature the South Korean automaker's fresh new “Opposites United” design language, manifesting here as rugged styling and an updated signature front fascia.

The EV5's exterior gets intriguing, if not divisive, design elements, such as the ultra-slim lighting units, bold fender flares, swept-back D-pillars, and integrated rear spoiler.

This compact SUV will be available in 10 distinct colour options: snow white pearl, clear white, starry night black, magma red, ivory silver, frost blue, iceberg green, tide blue, shale grey, and ivory-silver matte.

Not just another car interior

Kia has determined that its younger buyers consider vehicles extensions of their households. The cabin, in particular, serves as another "room" for millennials.

The EV5, like the EV9, features an interior more akin to a “home lounge than a traditional car cabin.” It features variable mood lighting, adjustable to up to 10 levels of brightness and 64 colours, although Kia specifically recommends 10 distinct shades.

The lighting does more than add ambiance, shifting in sync with drive mode selection and dimming in low-light conditions. It also visually alerts the driver at unsafe speeds.

More than that, the EV5 features a similar floating dual-display setup as the EV9. It will also likely get the same advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), powered by over a dozen sensors and enabling safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and more.

2025 Kia EV5 New Zealand availability

The 2025 Kia EV5 has not been confirmed for New Zealand, with China the only country recipient thus far. When pressed for comment earlier this month, Kia New Zealand had nothing to offer officially.

Despite that, we reckon a local release is not out of the question. After all, the EV6 is already here, and the EV9 is on its way. But that's supposing other markets, like Australia, Europe, and the US, also get the model.

If the EV5 does land here, it may get a different powertrain setup than the Chinese model, which uses a single electric motor with 160 kW and 310 Nm of torque, getting power from BYD Blade LFP batteries.