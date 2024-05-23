2025 Kia EV3 officially debuts as bold, tech-focused compact EV SUV

Kia has officially unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the EV3, a compact SUV that promises to shake up its segment with innovative technology, exceptional design and practical features.

Building on the success of its stablemates, the EV5, EV6 and EV9, the new EV3 carves its identity with a bold exterior, a functional interior and an advanced electric drivetrain with impressive range to boot.

Exterior design: bold and progressive

The Kia EV3 retains much from the pre-production version we saw firsthand at last year's Kia EV Day in Seoul. The compact SUV embodies the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, harmonising nature and modern elements to create a visually striking yet functional vehicle.

Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, describes the EV3 as “a combination of playful design and thoughtful functionality.”

The EV3’s front features vertical headlamps that contribute to a wide, confident stance, while the new interpretation of Kia’s iconic Tiger Face design is enhanced by the Star Map signature lighting concept.

The profile reveals a sleek roofline transitioning into a hatchback-style tailgate, creating a dynamic silhouette that exudes strength and agility.

The rear design, with its geometric rear lamps and thick black trim line, completes the high-tech, purposeful look.

Available in nine body colours, including the exclusive Aventurine Green and Terracotta, the EV3 GT-line offers a more rugged appearance with contrasting lower body trim and an integrated lower bumper for a sportier look.

Interior design: spacious and cutting-edge

Kia EV3 interior (overseas model shown)

Inside, the EV3 offers a cabin designed for comfort and functionality.

Accommodating five passengers, the interior features a sliding centre console with storage for drinks, snacks and small backpacks.

The multi-adjustable ambient lighting and ultra-comfortable seats with fold-back relaxation mode ensure maximum comfort, especially when the vehicle is stationary.

Kia EV3 GT-Line interior

A near-30-inch widescreen display spans the dashboard, combining a 12.3-inch cluster, a five-inch air-conditioning panel, and a 12.3-inch AVN display. This seamless integration allows for intuitive control of various functions, including climate control, entertainment and navigation.

Sustainability is a key focus, with recycled fabrics used throughout the interior. Options for interior colours and finishes, inspired by Air, Earth and Water elements, include Subtle Grey, Warm Grey, Blue and the exclusive Onyx Black for the GT-line.

Advanced electric drivetrain

Kia EV3 GT-Line

The EV3 is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features a front-wheel-drive (FWD) electric powertrain.

It is available in two variants: the Standard model with a 58.3kWh battery and the Long Range variant with an 81.4kWh battery.

Both models use a 150kW/283Nm electric motor, enabling a modest 0 to 100km/h acceleration time of 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.

With a class-leading WLTP driving range of up to 600km, the EV3 addresses common concerns about EV range. The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 31 minutes, thanks to Kia’s proprietary charging management system.

Prioritising tech and safety

Kia has equipped the EV3 with advanced safety and driving convenience features typically reserved for larger SUVs. These include forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, highway driving assist and reverse parking collision-avoidance assist. The remote smart parking assist feature allows drivers to manoeuvre the vehicle into tight spaces without being inside the car.

The EV3 also introduces Kia’s i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking technology, enabling one-pedal driving for enhanced energy efficiency and reduced driver fatigue.

Meanwhile, the vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capability allows the EV3 to power external devices, adding further versatility.

Kia’s premium streaming service, delivered via LG’s Automotive Content Platform, provides a rich array of entertainment options, including in-car gaming and a Harman Kardon audio system. More than that, the EV3’s AI Assistant feature offers a human-like interaction for controlling vehicle features.

Personalisation options include NBA team-inspired display themes accessible through the Kia Connect Store, allowing users to customise their dashboard and infotainment system.

Launch and availability

The much-awaited Kia EV3 will first arrive in South Korea this July, followed by a European launch in the second half of 2024.

Kia is also planning gradual regional launches, likely including New Zealand and Australia.

Pricing details will be revealed closer to the EV3's launch, although prospective buyers can expect the vehicle to hover well below the larger EV5's $67,990 starting price in NZ, perhaps even going under the $60k mark.