The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD has made its world debut. As essentially the street-legal version of the Mustang GT3 race car unveiled in June, this version comes with a mad list of specs and features to whet the appetite of any Ford fan.

Supercharged V8, rear-mounted gearbox

While the rumour mill had previously pointed to a mid-engine layout for Mustang GTD, that is unfortunately not the case.

Instead, this radical pony car gets a front-mounted, supercharged, 5.2-litre V8 power plant. Ford has yet to release the final power output numbers, but it says around 600 kW is the target, making GTD the most powerful production-spec Mustang ever.

Ford says it will also be the quickest Mustang around, wearing a mostly carbon fibre body and a massive rear wing paired with a rear-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle gearbox and carbon fibre driveshaft for close to 50/50 weight distribution.

Other notable powertrain features include a 7,500-RPM redline and an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with an active valve system.

Advanced semi-active suspension

As for its suspension, Mustang GTD gets an advanced semi-active setup with adaptive spool valve dampers that can adjust spring rates and ride height hydraulically.

The front has a short-long arm layout, while the rear features an integral link pushrod and rocker arm. The available track mode drops the suspension by up to 40 mm, giving the vehicle a more planted feel.

As you may have guessed by now, there is no room for a trunk with the space already occupied by the pushrod and rocker arm componentry, hydraulic control system, and transaxle cooling system.

Mustang GTD rides on 20-inch forged aluminum wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R 325-mm front tyres and wider 345-mm rear tyres. It gets stopping power from Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes.

“We obsessed about the racing technology under its skin. What makes it go is even more compelling than what you can see when it passes you by... When you look at the engineering, the aerodynamics, how the powertrain works, the Mustang GTD is a rocketship for the road," said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director at Ford Performance Motorsports.

Supercar design and aerodynamics

The new Ford Mustang GTD takes after the Le Mans-ready GT3 but elevates the platform by several notches in the absence of race restrictions.

As mentioned, Mustang GTD features weight-saving carbon fibre body panels to improve responsiveness and lower its centre of gravity.

The fenders, hood, trunk cover, door sills, front splitter, rear diffuser and roof all come in carbon fibre, with front and rear carbon fibre fascias also available.

An optional aero package includes a carbon-fibre underbody tray and hydraulically controlled front flaps that work with an active rear wing to improve airflow management.

Ford looks to be pretty confident in its newest pony car, with CEO Jim Farley just stopping short of issuing a challenge to its fiercest rivals.



“This is our company, we’re throwing down the gauntlet and saying, ‘Come and get it,’” said Farley. “We’re comfortable putting everybody else on notice. I’ll take track time in a Mustang GTD against any other auto boss in their best road car.

Cutting-edge tech and interior

Ford has equipped Mustang GTD with their latest toys, made possible with the standard, next-generation Mustang's electrical architecture.

Variable traction control, available in track mode, lets drivers adjust engine output and traction control without taking their hands off the wheel, helping them more easily match track conditions with driving ability.

Inside, Mustang GTD features a relatively clean cabin with premium materials. It gets two Recaro seats surrounded by Miko suede, leather and carbon fibre elements.

Also available are 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters, a rotary dial shifter, and a serial plate - all made of titanium from parts of decommissioned Lockheed Martin F-22 fighter jets.

2025 Ford Mustang New Zealand availability

The 2025 Ford Mustang will be available in late 2024 or early 2025, produced at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, USA, before reaching Multimatic in Markham, Canada, to undergo handcrafted precision tuning.

Ford says Mustang GTD will be available in multiple interior colour combinations and special exterior packages. Buyers can also order the vehicle in any colour imaginable, with Ford able to colour-match customer-provided samples.

Mustang GTD has not been confirmed for New Zealand as yet, but we'll be on the lookout for more information. Production will be limited, however, with prices starting at $300,000 USD or around $500,000.