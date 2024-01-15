2025 Dodge Charger EV teased: is this the production model?

The iconic Dodge Charger is about to undergo a radical transformation. As the muscle car legend enters its next chapter, Dodge has dropped exciting clues about what the 2025 Charger might look like, sending the industry into a frenzy of speculation.

Gone are the familiar boxy lines of the outgoing model. In their place, the 2025 Charger emerges with a sleek, modern silhouette that pays homage to classic Dodge coupes while injecting a healthy dose of futuristic flair.

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept from 2022.

Official new photos from Dodge's Instagram account, which we've digitally enhanced for clarity, reveal a striking resemblance to the 2022 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept, suggesting that the concept's aggressive design has made it to the production line with minimal changes.

Familiar yet fresh: design tweaks hint at evolution

The 2025 Dodge Charger EV - on sale in late 2024.

Eagle-eyed observers will notice subtle differences between the new images and the Daytona SRT Banshee Concept. The production Charger sports larger side mirrors, a charging port or gas cap flap (Dodge remains coy on this detail), and headlights that are more square compared to the concept's distinctly round units.

The rear end boasts a decklid spoiler absent in previous concepts, adding a touch of aerodynamic flair. Square taillights, though unlit in the provided images, hint at a departure from the Charger's more traditional circular taillight design.

Dodge officially labels this a "pre-production model," confirming its late 2024 arrival. While minor tweaks to the final design are still possible, these photos offer a compelling glimpse of what's to come.

Electric future, ICE legacy

The 2025 Charger's biggest surprise lies in its powertrain options. While the new Charger will be a complete redesign, Dodge hasn't committed to an electric-only future.

Leaks suggest that alongside the EV variants, the Charger might still be offered with the potent Hurricane inline-six engine. Whether a pure petrol version will be available or if the Hurricane will be part of a hybrid setup remains unclear.

The Charger EV itself will offer a range of choices. The base model will pack a single electric motor pumping 300 kW to the rear wheels. A twin-motor variant with 500 kW and all-wheel drive (AWD) is also on the cards.

The range-topping model is rumoured to boast a mind-blowing 660 kW, but details on its powertrain are still under wraps.

A new era dawns for the Dodge Charger

The 2025 Dodge Charger marks a bold new chapter for the legendary muscle car. With its electrifying design, potent powertrains, and promise of retaining the Charger's raw performance spirit, the 2025 model is set to redefine the muscle car landscape.

The 2025 Charger is a vehicle worth watching closely, even if Dodge has already exited the New Zealand market.