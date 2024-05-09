2025 BMW M4 CS revealed with 405kW, less weight and sharper handling

BMW has revealed the 2025 BMW M4 CS, emerging as an intriguing blend of performance and practicality, positioned between the everyday M4 Competition Coupe and the limited-edition M4 CSL from 2022.

Lighter and faster, but not the lightest

This new model retains much of the M4 CSL’s aggressive styling and performance enhancements but adds back some daily comforts, such as rear seats and sound insulation, which were stripped from the more hardcore CSL.

As a result, BMW has crafted a vehicle that strikes a delicate balance, aiming to deliver an intense yet manageable driving experience.

The M4 CS sheds 20kg compared to the 2025 M4 Competition Coupe with xDrive (coming to NZ later this year), boasting a total weight of 1615kg. This reduction is achieved through extensive use of carbon fibre, including the roof, hood and aerodynamic elements like the front splitter and rear spoiler.

Despite this, it is still significantly heavier than the M4 CSL, which is lighter by an additional 108kg, highlighting the CS's focus on retaining some creature comforts.

Under the bonnet, the M4 CS is equipped with the same 3.0-litre S58 straight-six turbocharged engine found in the M3 CS, delivering 405kW and 650Nm of torque. This setup ensures a swift 0 to 100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 302km/h.

No manual, just high-tech automatic

Reflecting modern trends, the new M4 CS comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Drivers can customise their experience with three different shift modes, ranging from smooth daily driving to more aggressive, performance-focused settings.

Additionally, BMW’s xDrive system offers a rear-biased all-wheel drive, with the option to disengage the front wheels for pure rear-wheel driving dynamics.

Standout style, tech-forward interior

Visually, the M4 CS inherits the grille design from the CSL, maintaining a recognisable link to its more extreme sibling.

This model will be available in four colours, including exclusive options like Riviera Blue and Frozen Isle of Man Green, allowing for personalisation while echoing the racing heritage of the M series.

Inside, the M4 CS features BMW’s latest iDrive 8.5 system, housed within a curved display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

The system minimises physical buttons, integrating more controls into the touchscreen interface. The vehicle also includes performance-oriented features like a drift analyser and lap timer, alongside the expected luxury touches like heated seats and premium leather upholstery with distinctive M4 CS branding.

Pricing and availability

Set to enter production in July 2024, the 2025 BMW M4 CS’s pricing reflects its position as a premium offering within the M4 lineup.

Given its Australian starting price of AU$254,900 (around NZ$279,500), it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2025 BMW M4 CS approach the $300k mark in the local market—if it does arrive here.

Meanwhile, BMW New Zealand has yet to announce pricing for the 2025 M4 Competition Coupe launching in Q2, though it starts at AU$186,500 (around NZ$204,500) across the Tasman. Nonetheless, we are likely weeks away from this model's launch, so stay tuned.