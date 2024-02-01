2025 BMW M4 Competition Coupe confirmed for NZ

BMW recently unveiled the new 4-Series and M4 models, with the latter now confirmed for New Zealand in the second quarter of 2024.

The latest iteration of the M4 promises enhanced power, cutting-edge technology, and a leap in purposeful design.

Improved power and performance

The 2025 BMW M4 Competition Coupe with M xDrive, the exclusive offering for New Zealand, boasts 390kW from its turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, representing a respectable 15kW increase over the previous model.

The power plant, derived from BMW M GmbH's high-revving engines, supposedly integrates motorsport technology for responsive power delivery and high torque performance.

Maximum power is reached at 6250rpm, with a torque of 650Nm available between 2750 and 5730rpm.

The new M4 comes with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, while the new M xDrive system provides improved traction and dynamic cornering capabilities.

Dynamic design

BMW has also revised the M4's exterior, enhancing its aerodynamics and cooling efficiency. Key features include a large vertical BMW kidney grille with M-typical double slats, flared side sills, and a high-gloss black finish.

The refreshed design also includes model-specific body struts, which should add some degree of dynamism and agile handling.

Interior and tech upgrades

Left-hand drive model shown

Inside, the M4 sees upgrades such as the introduction of BMW Operating System 8.5, running on a new high-def curved display.

The cabin also features a new steering wheel design and higher-quality materials for more of a motorsport ambience.

M sports seats with electric adjustment, integrated headrests, and illuminated logos come standard, alongside 'Merino' leather upholstery.

The new M4 also includes lane keeping assist, active cruise control, and a parking assistant for automated parking.

Local pricing

The new BMW M4 Competition Coupe combines enhanced performance, refreshed design, and high-tech features, but will all that be enough to sway Kiwi buyers?

Of course, pricing is a key consideration, and BMW New Zealand says that will be announced as the Q2 2024 launch date inches closer.

For reference, the US version of this specific variant will start at US$88,300 or around NZ$144,100.