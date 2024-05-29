2025 BMW M3 facelift receives power boost, all-digital dash

BMW has taken the wraps off the latest iterations of its revered M3 lineup, introducing the new M3 Sedan and M3 Touring.

These high-performance models embody a fusion of power and everyday usability that has long been a hallmark of BMW M.

With significant updates in power, design and digitalisation, these vehicles promise to blaze new trails for the M3 nameplate.

Enhanced power and performance

2025 BMW M3 Sedan

Kicking things off in the new BMW M3 is a more potent M TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine. The M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive and the M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive both receive an increased output of 390kW, up from the previous 375kW​​.

This power hike, achieved through optimised digital engine control, translates into enhanced performance on both the road and the track.

Both models feature an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, distributing power to all four wheels.

2025 BMW M3 Touring

The rear-wheel-drive BMW M3 Sedan continues to offer a 353kW variant with a six-speed manual gearbox for those who crave a pure driving experience​​.

The M3 Competition Sedan accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 3.5 seconds, while the M3 Competition Touring takes just a fraction longer at 3.6 seconds.

The enhanced engine power is also evident in their improved 0 to 200km/h times, with the sedan now achieving this in 11.8 seconds and the Touring in 12.4 seconds​​.

All models come with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h, which can be increased to 290 km/h for the sedans and 280 km/h for the Touring with the optional M Driver’s Package​​.

Improved design and technology

The new BMW M3 models sport a fresh design, both inside and out.

The exterior sees newly designed headlights and a more aggressive stance with hallmark M features such as the large, vertical kidney grille, powerfully sculpted wheel arches and extended side skirts.

The BMW M3 Sedan comes standard with a carbon-fibre roof, while the Touring features a practical black roof with a Gurney flap on the spoiler for added aerodynamic efficiency​​.

Inside, the focus is on driver engagement and comfort. The newly designed three-spoke M leather steering wheel, complete with multifunction buttons and a red centre marker, enhances the race-car feel.

The cockpit now integrates BMW's Operating System 8.5, featuring a high-resolution BMW Curved Display that combines a 12.3-inch information display with a 14.9-inch control display, providing intuitive touch and voice control capabilities​​.

The new BMW M3 models are equipped with an extensive range of standard and optional driver assistance systems.

Standard features include park distance control, cruise control with brake function and lane departure warning.

Optional packages such as the Driving Assistant Professional add advanced functions like steering and lane control assistant, traffic light detection, and active cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

Production and availability

Now in its sixth generation, the BMW M3 continues to build on a legacy that began in 1986.

The new models are not just about raw power but also about refined driving dynamics and comfort.

Whether on a long-distance journey or a spirited drive on a winding road, the BMW M3 Sedan and Touring offer a versatile and thrilling driving experience​​.

Production for the 2025 BMW M3 begins in July 2024, with a New Zealand release slated for Q4. Pricing details will become available closer to the launch.

In related news, BMW has also revealed the 2025 3 Series in Sedan and Touring variants, bringing similar advances in design, performance and technology.