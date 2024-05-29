2025 BMW 3 Series gets power and tech upgrades

BMW has unveiled the latest updates for its popular 3 Series, both in the Sedan and Touring variants.

This release marks the second significant technology and design overhaul for the current generation, enhancing its appeal in the premium midsize sedan segment.

With a focus on increased electric range, enhanced interior sportiness and advanced digitalisation, the 2025 BMW 3 Series makes an intriguing proposition.

Powertrain efficiency

2025 BMW 3 Series sedan

BMW has significantly improved the electric capabilities of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. The new high-voltage battery, part of the fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology, nearly doubles the usable energy to 19.5kWh. This upgrade allows for an electric range of up to 101km on the WLTP cycle​​.

Additionally, the charging system now supports three-phase AC charging at up to 11kW, reducing the time to a full charge to just over two hours​​.

2025 BMW 3 Series Touring

The PHEV variants, now consolidated into the BMW 330e Sedan and Touring, feature a combination of a four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor. This setup delivers a robust system output of 215kW and a system torque of 420Nm​​.

For those preferring traditional engines, BMW offers a range of highly efficient petrol and diesel options, all equipped with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and, in some cases, 48V mild hybrid technology to enhance performance and fuel efficiency​​.

Sporty digital interior

Inside, the new BMW 3 Series embraces a sportier and more digital approach. A new sports leather steering wheel with a polygonal rim comes as standard, while the M Sport package adds a three-spoke, flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with distinctive M GmbH colours​​.

The cockpit features a reduction in physical buttons, thanks to the broader adoption of digital controls. The three-zone automatic climate control system can now be operated by touch or voice, reflecting BMW's commitment to intuitive and advanced user interfaces​​.

The seats in the M Performance models come with black surfaces in the new M Performtex material as standard while an optional upgrade to Vernasca leather with blue contrast stitching is available​​. Interior trim elements include a new Dark Graphite matt finish as standard, with optional open-pored fine wood trims adding a touch of luxury​​.

The latest BMW Operating System 8.5 introduces the updated BMW iDrive with QuickSelect. This new interface allows for intuitive operation via touch or natural language, allowing quicker control of vehicle functions.

The new home screen features vertically arranged widgets, providing quick access to key functions without navigating through multiple submenus​​.

Standard on all models is the BMW Live Cockpit Plus, featuring the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. For an enhanced experience, the optional Live Cockpit Professional adds a head-up display and augmented view functionality​​.

Enhanced driving dynamics

BMW has made several enhancements to the chassis of the new 3 Series, aiming to provide a more comfortable yet dynamic driving experience.

A stiffer rear damper mounting improves precision and composure, contributing to better handling and reduced road noise. The steering in Comfort mode now requires less effort, making everyday driving more enjoyable​​.

For those seeking even greater performance, the M Sport suspension and adaptive M suspension are available as options. These enhancements, coupled with standard 17-inch or 18-inch light-alloy wheels, ensure the new BMW 3 Series remains a joy to drive in any situation​​.

Advanced safety

Safety and convenience have not been overlooked in this update. The new BMW 3 Series comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of assistance systems as standard.

This includes front collision warning, intelligent speed assistance, Parking Assistant, reversing assist camera and Reversing Assistant.

Optional systems, such as the Driving Assistant Professional and Parking Assistant Plus, offer even more support, including features like steering and lane control assistant and active cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.

Production and availability

The 2024 BMW 3 Series, with its blend of innovative tech, enhanced performance and refined design, holds renewed appeal as a midsize sedan.

Whether it's the plug-in variants or the pure petrol models, the robust powertrain selection offers something for every driver.

Production of the new 3 Series begins in July 2024, with vehicles rolling out from BMW Group Plant Munich, Plant San Luis Potosí and BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang for the Chinese market​​.

BMW New Zealand has confirmed the local launch for Q4 2024, with pricing details to follow. In related news, the 2025 BMW M3 Sedan and Touring are also set for NZ, bringing a significant power boost and a host of tech upgrades.