The firecracker 2024 Toyota GR Yaris has roared onto the scene at the Tokyo Auto Salon, packing - as we expected - an automatic transmission option and a host of other exciting upgrades.

While rumours of an auto gearbox had swirled for months, the official reveal brings a wave of changes that go beyond simply ditching the clutch pedal.

Automatic appeal for the GR Yaris

Taking a leaf out of Hyundai's i30 N playbook, Toyota has expanded the GR Yaris's reach by introducing an eight-speed automatic alongside the existing six-speed manual. This move caters to drivers who might find the manual a bit too hardcore for daily driving, potentially boosting sales figures in the process.

But unlike Hyundai's dual-clutch setup, Toyota has opted for a new single-clutch unit they call the Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT). This bespoke gearbox promises sharp shifts and rapid getaways, though whether it'll match the raw engagement of the manual remains to be seen.

Mighty power surge

Toyota hasn't just bolstered the GR Yaris's drivetrain; the 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine has received a healthy power boost too.

Tweaks like increased direct injection pressure, new lightweight pistons, and a revised intake system bump up the Japanese model's output to a heady 224kW and 400Nm of torque. That's a significant jump from the original 200kW and 370Nm, promising even more electrifying performance.

Sharper looks, rally-inspired cabin

The design team hasn't been idle either. The GR Yaris sports a new front bumper with aggressive air intakes, while the rear gets updated LED taillights sporting the now-ubiquitous light bar.

Inside, the cabin gets a driver-centric makeover, drawing inspiration from Toyota's rally heritage.

The dashboard houses the same 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as the GR Corolla, angled towards the driver for easy access.

The infotainment display has been repositioned for better ergonomics, while the hazard lights and start/stop switch find new homes reachable while wearing a racing harness. And for a more connected feel, the driver's seat now sits an inch lower than before.

The verdict: GR Yaris evolved

The updated GR Yaris promises to be a genuine evolution of a phenomenal hot hatch.

The shiny new automatic transmission broadens its appeal, while the power boost and sharper handling promise to keep driving enthusiasts grinning from ear to ear.

With its refined yet still thrilling character, the GR Yaris is poised to solidify its position as one of the most desirable performance cars on the market.



Stay tuned to DRIVEN Car Guide find out whether the 2024 Toyota GR Yaris with its new automatic transmission and updated powertrain will be making its way to New Zealand.