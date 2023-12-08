2024 Renault 5 all-electric hatchback leaked in production form

Leaked images of the Renault 5 E-Tech, an all-electric hatchback, have surfaced online. These images, originating from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), offer an enticing preview of the electric vehicle's (EV) design ahead of its global unveiling on 26 February, 2024.

Retro design with a modern twist

The Renault 5 E-Tech, echoing the aesthetics of its 2021 concept, embodies a retro yet futuristic design, particularly appealing to the European market. Its front fascia boasts the revamped Renault badge, complemented by LED headlights of a sharp, captivating design.

The vehicle eschews a traditional grille, instead featuring three slim horizontal slats and a prominent lower bumper opening. A notable highlight is the bumper's black squares, which ingeniously house the LED daytime running lights.

This four-door marvel cleverly conceals the rear door handles within the C-pillar, enhancing its sleek appearance. The charging port's strategic placement on the front quarter panel and the black rocker panels add to its distinctive look.

The model showcased in the leaks flaunts a black roof and pillars, accented with vibrant red, amplifying its quirky charm.

The rear design doesn't shy away from impressing, with intricate LED taillights and a subtle roof spoiler. Complementing the overall look are the silver and black wheels, adding a touch of elegance.

Compact dimensions, advanced underpinnings

The Renault 5 E-Tech measures approximately 3.92 meters in length, positioning it slightly smaller than the VW ID.2, VW Polo, and Renault Clio. Its foundation is the innovative CMF-BEV architecture, sharing a significant 70% of components with the CMF-B platform utilized in ICE models like the Renault Clio and Captur, and Dacia's vehicle lineup.

Power and performance

Propelled by a single electric motor, the Renault 5 E-Tech's power output is anticipated to be between 90kW and 110kW. This range positions the hatchback as a compelling contender in the electric vehicle market, blending retro style with modern electric efficiency.