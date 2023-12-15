2024 Range Rover Electric enters prototype testing

Land Rover is ushering in a new era with the opening of the waiting list for its highly anticipated first all-electric model, the 2024 Range Rover Electric. This move marks a significant step in the brand's electrification journey, setting the stage for a future where opulence meets sustainability.

Innovative engineering and design

The Range Rover Electric, anticipated to receive more patents than any previous model, is reportedly undergoing one of the most rigorous engineering programs in the brand's history. Engineers are focused on creating the "quietest and most refined Range Rover ever", leveraging the vehicle's electric underpinnings to enhance cabin comfort and serenity. The vehicle's design, maintaining the brand's signature modern and minimalistic aesthetic, subtly hints at its all-electric drive.

High-performance and rapid charging

Equipped with an 800V architecture, the Range Rover Electric promises rapid charging capabilities, ensuring a seamless ownership experience. According to Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director at Range Rover, "Since its launch in 2021, the latest generation Range Rover has set a new benchmark for desirability, leading to the highest levels of client demand in our 53-year history." The new model aims to continue this trend by offering a luxury electric SUV that combines performance, design, and sustainability.

Built in the UK with global ambitions

The Range Rover Electric will be manufactured at the brand's Solihull plant in the United Kingdom, alongside its mild and extended-range plug-in hybrid siblings. This is part of a £70 million (NZ$143.8 million) investment in a new underbody facility at the plant. Additionally, the batteries and electric drive units (EDUs) will be assembled at JLR’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.

Emphasising Range Rover's commitment to "unparalleled capabilities", Thomas Müller, Executive Director of Product Engineering at JLR, states, "The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless design, a serene cabin, and go-anywhere capability – now with zero tailpipe emissions."

The Range Rover Electric is set to deliver performance on par with the flagship Range Rover V8, alongside the brand's hallmark all-terrain capabilities.

A sustainable future for Land Rover

Land Rover's new electric vehicle (EV) is currently undergoing physical prototype testing, which includes unique active road noise cancellation and sound design to achieve unprecedented levels of refinement. The testing spans various conditions, from Sweden's frigid climates to Dubai's scorching heat, ensuring the vehicle's robustness and performance across diverse environments.

The launch of the Range Rover Electric aligns with the Land Rover's vision for a sustainable future, paving the way for its 2039 net-zero carbon ambition. With the opening of the waiting list, potential buyers of this fully electric SUV can now join the journey towards a more eco-conscious and luxurious driving experience.